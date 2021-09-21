Uniper, Orsted ink strategic partnership

Hydrogen as a natural gas substitute is gathering momentum in the UK. [image credit: HyNet]. Progressive Energy, the project leader for a UK hydrogen-development project HyNet, sees the UK government’s hydrogen strategy as a good first step, it told NGW in a late September interview. The government is developing a business model to support hydrogen production that it hopes will unlock billions of private investment. The support regime used to support offshore wind, contracts for difference (CfD) is being adapted for hydrogen production. The support regime underpins the cost difference between the sales price of hydrogen and the cost to produce it. Using a tried and tested approach is sensible, Progressive says. Millions of pounds have already been granted for engineering, studies and tests. ...
