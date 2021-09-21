CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniper, Orsted ink strategic partnership

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two companies are allying their hydrogen and wind plans in an integrated approach to decarbonising Germany. German utility Uniper and Danish wind developer Orsted are working together in the form of a strategic partnership to generate hydrogen from offshore wind, they said September 20. Both "have ambitious visions in...

Australia announces CCS method for Emissions Reduction Fund

Each Australian Carbon Credit Unit earned by a carbon capture and storage project represents one metric ton of carbon emissions avoided. The Australian government on October 1 said it has developed an Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) method to credit abatement from new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The government...
PNG LNG partners sign interest redetermination pact

The parties have agreed that the current redetermination process, initiated in December 2020, will be discontinued. Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search has reached a commercial agreement with its joint venture partners in the PNG LNG project regarding the redetermination of participating interests, it said on September 30. The parties have...
Wintershall Dea considers converting North Sea pipelines to CO2

There are more than 4,800 km of pipelines in the south North Sea, and some of these could be repurposed for transporting liquid CO2. Germany's Wintershall Dea has teamed up with the OTH Regensburg university of applied sciences to look at ways that existing natural gas pipelines in the south North Sea can be converted to flow liquid CO2.
Uniper, Eneco plan to make Dutch district heating cleaner

A 12-year heat supply contract includes plans to reduce the carbon emissions. Finnish-owned Uniper and Dutch Eneco have signed a 12-year heat supply agreement, they said September 29. The heat will come from Uniper's 107-MW De Constant Rebequeplein combined-cycle gas turbine in The Hague which already supplies electricity to the city and heat to 38,000 homes.
German financiers provide $1.3bn for Uzbek gas chemical project

The agreements are "a significant endorsement of Uzbekistan's attractiveness as an investment," the energy ministry said. Three German banks have agreed to provide €1.1bn ($1.3bn) to fund an expansion at Uzbekistan's Shurtan gas chemicals complex, the Uzbek energy ministry reported on September 30. Deutsche Bank has agreed to provide €500mn;...
Horisont eyes blue ammonia in Norway

Clean energy company Horisont Energi is vetting investors for a facility in Hammerfest. Norwegian clean energy company Horisont Energi said September 30 it was vetting financing opportunities for a blue ammonia project in the country. H... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World...
TotalEnergies pledges to protect biodiversity at Arctic LNG-2

TotalEnergies has committed to protect biodiversity at the Arctic LNG-2 project in Russia's far north, the French company reported on September 30. TotalEnergies has committed to protect biodiversity at the Arctic LNG-2 project in Russia's far north, the French company reported on September 30. The energy company has published an...
Eni teams up with IRENA on energy transition

A three-year partnership has a particular focus on clean energy developments in Africa. Italian energy company Eni has established a partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to promote aspects of the energy transition, it said September 30. A three-year partnership with IRENA outlined broad-based ways to develop more...
Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
TotalEnergies makes 2-GW wind bid off Scotland

Scotland is targeting net-zero emissions by 2045. TotalEnergies, Macquarie's Green Investment Corp and Scottish developer RIDG have filed a bid to build a 2-GW wind farm west of the Orkney islands off Scotland, the French oil and gas major reported on September 29. The consortium has carried out extensive site...
UK Aggreko cuts flared gas, adds to its capacity contracts

Enabling customers to switch from diesel and to monetise flared or stranded assets has brought the generator over 2 GW of contracts. UK mobile power plant operator Aggreko has beaten its record of 2 GW of contracted gas generation capacity it said September 29, thanks to rising demand for flare gas-to-power projects and to stranded gas.
Gas prices vindicate oil indexation: GECF

The Gas Exporting Countries' Forum says that long-term contracts with oil indexation would have spared buyers from today's unprecedented gas prices. As European spot prices for month-ahead delivery broke out above $1,000/'000 m³ September 28 for the first time ever, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum advised buyers to switch to long-term contracts.
Eni vows to develop upstream gas, renewables further in Libya

CEO Claudio Descalzi is continuing to develop Eni's foothold in Libya through gas monetisation and renewables projects. The CEO of Italian energy company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, met Libya's UN-backed prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and the National Oil Company chairman Mustafa Sanalla in Tripoli September 28. They discussed Eni's strategy and...
HyNet’s Progressive Energy sets out UK hydrogen plan

Hydrogen as a natural gas substitute is gathering momentum in the UK. [image credit: HyNet]. Progressive Energy, the project leader for a UK hydrogen-development project HyNet, sees the UK government’s hydrogen strategy as a good first step, it told NGW in a late September interview. The government is developing a business model to support hydrogen production that it hopes will unlock billions of private investment. The support regime used to support offshore wind, contracts for difference (CfD) is being adapted for hydrogen production. The support regime underpins the cost difference between the sales price of hydrogen and the cost to produce it. Using a tried and tested approach is sensible, Progressive says. Millions of pounds have already been granted for engineering, studies and tests. ...
Vitol wades into German gas-for-transport market

The Dutch company took on a majority share in a company already catering to the German trucking industry. Dutch energy company and commodity trader Vitol said September 28 that it purchased a majority stake in a leading gas-for-... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural...
Japan weighs its options [Gas in Transition]

The Japanese government has released draft proposals aimed at achieving more stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions by the end of the decade. The proposals include a sharp, but most likely unrealistic, fall in gas use and thus LNG imports. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]. by: Martin Daniel.
Jera to buy 27% stake in Philippines' Aboitiz Power for $1.6bn

The companies plan to jointly develop power projects, including LNG-to-power. Japan’s Jera will acquire 27% of the outstanding shares of Aboitiz Power Corporation, a power utility in the Philippines, for about $1.58bn, it said on September 27. Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, has...
Gazprom inks gas supply agreement with Hungary

The Russian energy company said Hungary will start receiving natural gas from the TurkStream pipeline. Russian energy company Gazprom said September 27 it had signed two long-term supply agreements to deliver natural gas to Hungary. Contracts with Hungary’s MVM CEEnergy call for the delivery of 4.5mn m3/yr of natural gas...
UK Octopus Energy sells minor stake

The money comes as the company takes on the customers of failed Avro Energy. UK retailer Octopus Energy announced on September 27 a strategic partnership with Generation Investment Management (GIM) in a deal that values the company at $4bn pre-deal, and up to $4.6bn post-deal. The agreement will see GIM’s...
Dutch TSO, Zeeland join up for hydrogen network

Gasunie sees potential in the region's geograpjy and industry. Dutch company Gasunie and North Sea Port signed an agreement to develop a regional transport network for hydrogen in Zeeland, the transmission system operator said September 23. The 'Hydrogen Delta Network NL' will build on the region's existing position for hydrogen...
