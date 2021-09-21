Jarv Dee x Bad Colours Drop the Music Video For "Clouds", Featuring Shabazz Palaces

The pandemic left many of us in a disconnected state fueled with feelings of loneliness. But one innovative way to bring people together was sparked by DJ Joses Martin, who utilized streaming platforms like Twitch to hold global dance parties from the comfort of our homes. Known for his hypnotic blend of genres from the 70s to 2000s, the mix master brings a new flavor to disco music. His passion for music has led him to create SWEAT, a monthly Nu-Disco party collective of international artists, that serves as a collaborative space for those who share his love for dance party music. Joses’ ability to transport listeners to a different time period, one of free-spirited fun, is what is truly captivating about him. His style is nostalgic and playful, constantly experimenting and pushing the boundaries between the old and new. He recently debuted his EP Watch Me with chart-topping tracks that highlight the expanding indie dance and house genre, with Joses at the forefront of it all.

