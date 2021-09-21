Jarv Dee x Bad Colours Drop the Music Video For "Clouds", Featuring Shabazz Palaces
When two genres of music collide, something truly unique can happen. Jarv Dee has mastered the formula of fusing hip-hop lyricism with the ethereal soundscape of house music. He stands out through consistently experimenting and curating new ways to take the mainstream to the next level. In the upcoming EP BlakHouse - his latest collaboration with Bad Colours – Jarv Dee explores this experimental/alternative side of his artistry. With several tracks hitting over a million streams on Spotify, Jarv Dee brings a piece of him to every city across the nation.dopecausewesaid.com
