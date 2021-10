Morgan Clark is the new Lamar Community College Director of Nursing and Allied Health Programs, but she is hardly a stranger to the two-year institution. Clark served as an adjunct professor of nursing at the college for four years and is an alum of LCC, so she has, quite literally, been on all sides of its nursing program. As a practicing nurse, Clark has specialized in outpatient facilities for severely and persistently mentally ill patients in clinical settings and with newly diagnosed HIV-positive patients. She has experience in acute care in both surgical and emergency rooms and has worked in public health in Title X clinics as well as substance abuse prevention and maternal/child health settings. She also served as full-time faculty for Otero College for two years.

