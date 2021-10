This afternoon, COD’s administration released COVID-19 vaccination submission forms for COD faculty. For those already fully vaccinated, the deadline to submit proof of vaccination is Sept. 24. Staff are still encouraged to have their information in before the governor’s deadline of Sept 19. The two-step process begins with an online form found in the employee portal at inside.cod.edu. After filling out the form, employees are required to submit a picture or scan on their vaccination card through email. The email must come from a COD email ([email protected]), and the file attached can be a PDF, JPEG, or TIFF file.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO