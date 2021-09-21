Author Correction: The carbon components in indoor and outdoor PM in winter of Tianjin

The electrical properties of DNA have been extensively investigated within the field of molecular electronics. Previous studies on this topic primarily focused on the transport phenomena in the static structure at thermodynamic equilibria. Consequently, the properties of higher-order structures of DNA and their structural changes associated with the design of single-molecule electronic devices have not been fully studied so far. This stems from the limitation that only extremely short DNA is available for electrical measurements, since the single-molecule conductance decreases sharply with the increase in the molecular length. Here, we report a DNA zipper configuration to form a single-molecule junction. The duplex is accommodated in a nanogap between metal electrodes in a configuration where the duplex is perpendicular to the nanogap axis. Electrical measurements reveal that the single-molecule junction of the 90-mer DNA zipper exhibits high conductance due to the delocalized π system. Moreover, we find an attractive self-restoring capability that the single-molecule junction can be repeatedly formed without full structural breakdown even after electrical failure. The DNA zipping strategy presented here provides a basis for novel designs of single-molecule junctions.

CHEMISTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO