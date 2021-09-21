CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: The carbon components in indoor and outdoor PM in winter of Tianjin

By Baoqing Wang
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97530-x, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “This study was supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China (21777076)." The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. The State Environment Protection...

quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Blue food demand across geographic and temporal scales

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25516-4, published online 15 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Malin Jonell and Beatrice Crona with Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden was inadvertently omitted. The affiliation of Malin Jonell with Beijer Institute of...
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
ASIA
Nature.com

Author Correction: European primary forest database v2.0

The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following information from the Acknowledgements:. This study was realized and funded by the project “Policy and on-ground action for primary forest protection, boreal and temperate primary forests” funded through the Griffith University (Australia) and implemented by the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Wild Europe Initiative as well as the Naturwald Akademie. Additional funding derive from the European Commission (Marie Sklodowska‐Curie fellowship to FMS, project FORESTS & CO, #658876).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The mitochondrial genome encodes abundant small noncoding RNAs

It has been brought to our attention that our paper1 published in Cell Research in 2013 contains duplicated panels in Fig. 3A (H-X1_30-51 and mmu-let-7d). By examining the lab records, we found that the gel image of H-X1_30-51 appeared to be used as a place holder for mmu-let-7d (the loading control) when the original figure was first assembled. Unfortunately, it was never replaced by the real mmu-let-7d gel image. We repeated the PCR assays and added the mmu-let-7d gel image to the corrected Fig. 3A. This correction does not affect the major findings and conclusions of this work. We apologize for this oversight.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Areas of global importance for conserving terrestrial biodiversity, carbon and water

In the version of this Article initially published, an error appeared in the spelling of the thirteenth author’s name. Specifically, author Dmitry Schepaschenko’s name initially appeared as “Dmitry Schepashenko.” This has now been corrected in the online version of the Article. Biodiversity and Natural Resources Program (BNR), International Institute for...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Automated predictive analytics tool for rainfall forecasting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95735-8, published online 06 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Maulin Raval was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Houston, Victoria, USA’. In addition, Pavithra Sivashanmugam, Vu Pham and Yun Wan were incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Phys.org

How much carbon dioxide snow falls every winter on Mars?

Like Earth, Mars experiences climatic variations during the course of a year because of the tilted nature of its orbit (aka. seasonal change). Similarly, these variations in temperature result in interaction between the atmosphere and the polar ice caps. On Earth, seasonal variations in temperature and precipitation cause the polar ice cap in one hemisphere to grow while the ice cap in the other hemisphere shrinks.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Current biological approaches for management of crucifer pests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91088-4, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Reference 122 was omitted, and is listed below. Shah, F. M. et al. Field evaluation of synthetic and neem-derived alternative insecticides in developing action thresholds against cauliflower pests. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1-13...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Study on discriminant method of rock type for porous carbonate reservoirs based on Bayesian theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98154-x, published online 20 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Xinxin Fang and Hong Feng were incorrectly listed as equally contributing authors. Consequently, the equal contribution statement has now been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. China Coal Research...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical activation of spike fosters SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the initial published version of this article, there was an error in the first affiliation. The correct first affiliation is “Department of Cell Biology and Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusions of this work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Dirac-like cone-based electromagnetic zero-index metamaterials

Metamaterials with a Dirac-like cone dispersion at the center of the Brillouin zone behave like an isotropic and impedance-matched zero refractive index material at the Dirac-point frequency. Such metamaterials can be realized in the form of either bulk metamaterials with efficient coupling to free-space light or on-chip metamaterials that are efficiently coupled to integrated photonic circuits. These materials enable the interactions of a spatially uniform electromagnetic mode with matter over a large area in arbitrary shapes. This unique optical property paves the way for many applications, including arbitrarily shaped high-transmission waveguides, nonlinear enhancement, and phase mismatch-free nonlinear signal generation, and collective emission of many emitters. This review summarizes the Dirac-like cone-based zero-index metamaterials’ fundamental physics, design, experimental realizations, and potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Possible warming effect of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 208 (2021) Cite this article. Particulate matter emitted through human activities not only pollutes the air, but also cools the Earth by scattering shortwave solar radiation. However, coarser dust particles have been found to exert a warming effect that could, to some extent compensate for the cooling effect of fine dust. Here we investigate the radiative effects of sulfate containing aerosols of various sizes and core/shell structures using Mie scattering and three-dimensional finite difference time domain simulations of the electromagnetic fields inside and around particulate matter particles. We find that not only coarse dust, but also fine non-light-absorbing inorganic aerosols such as sulfate can have a warming effect. Specifically, although the opacity of fine particles decreases at longer wavelengths, they can strongly absorb and re-emit thermal radiation under resonance conditions at long wavelength. We suggest that these effects need to be taken into account when assessing the contribution of aerosols to climate change.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-molecule junction spontaneously restored by DNA zipper

The electrical properties of DNA have been extensively investigated within the field of molecular electronics. Previous studies on this topic primarily focused on the transport phenomena in the static structure at thermodynamic equilibria. Consequently, the properties of higher-order structures of DNA and their structural changes associated with the design of single-molecule electronic devices have not been fully studied so far. This stems from the limitation that only extremely short DNA is available for electrical measurements, since the single-molecule conductance decreases sharply with the increase in the molecular length. Here, we report a DNA zipper configuration to form a single-molecule junction. The duplex is accommodated in a nanogap between metal electrodes in a configuration where the duplex is perpendicular to the nanogap axis. Electrical measurements reveal that the single-molecule junction of the 90-mer DNA zipper exhibits high conductance due to the delocalized π system. Moreover, we find an attractive self-restoring capability that the single-molecule junction can be repeatedly formed without full structural breakdown even after electrical failure. The DNA zipping strategy presented here provides a basis for novel designs of single-molecule junctions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Carbon-nanotube yarns induce axonal regeneration in peripheral nerve defect

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are cylindrical nanostructures and have unique properties, including flexibility, electrical conductivity, and biocompatibility. We focused on CNTs fabricated with the carbon nanotube yarns (cYarn) as a possible substrate promoting peripheral nerve regeneration with these properties. We bridged a 15 mm rat sciatic nerve defect with five different densities of cYarn. Eight weeks after the surgery, the regenerated axons crossing the CNTs, electromyographical findings, and muscle weight ratio of the lower leg showed recovery of the nerve function by interfacing with cYarn. Furthermore, the sciatic nerve functional index (SFI) at 16 weeks showed improvement in gait function. A 2% CNT density tended to be the most effective for nerve regeneration as measured by both histological axonal regeneration and motor function. We confirmed that CNT yarn promotes peripheral nerve regeneration by using it as a scaffold for repairing nerve defects. Our results support the future clinical application of CNTs for bridging nerve defects as an off-the-shelf material.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Grafting nanometer metal/oxide interface towards enhanced low-temperature acetylene semi-hydrogenation

Metal/oxide interface is of fundamental significance to heterogeneous catalysis because the seemingly “inert” oxide support can modulate the morphology, atomic and electronic structures of the metal catalyst through the interface. The interfacial effects are well studied over a bulk oxide support but remain elusive for nanometer-sized systems like clusters, arising from the challenges associated with chemical synthesis and structural elucidation of such hybrid clusters. We hereby demonstrate the essential catalytic roles of a nanometer metal/oxide interface constructed by a hybrid Pd/Bi2O3 cluster ensemble, which is fabricated by a facile stepwise photochemical method. The Pd/Bi2O3 cluster, of which the hybrid structure is elucidated by combined electron microscopy and microanalysis, features a small Pd-Pd coordination number and more importantly a Pd-Bi spatial correlation ascribed to the heterografting between Pd and Bi terminated Bi2O3 clusters. The intra-cluster electron transfer towards Pd across the as-formed nanometer metal/oxide interface significantly weakens the ethylene adsorption without compromising the hydrogen activation. As a result, a 91% selectivity of ethylene and 90% conversion of acetylene can be achieved in a front-end hydrogenation process with a temperature as low as 44 °C.
PHYSICS

