Author Correction: Structure based pharmacophore modeling, virtual screening, molecular docking and ADMET approaches for identification of natural anti-cancer agents targeting XIAP protein

By Firoz A. Dain Md Opo
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83626-x, published online 18 February 2021. In the original version of this Article Abdullah M. Asiri was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Pharmacy, University of Asia Pacific, 74/A, Green Road, Farmgate, Dhaka, 1215, Bangladesh’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science,...

LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Admission C-reactive protein concentrations are associated with unfavourable neurological outcome after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89681-8, published online 13 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Abstract. “Adults (≥ 18 years) who suffered a non-traumatic OHCA between January 2013 and December 2018, without return of spontaneous circulation or extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation therapy were eligible.”. “Adults (≥ 18...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular interpretation of the carbon nitride performance as a template for the transport of anti-cancer drug into the biological membrane

Evaluation of interaction mechanism between 2-dimensional (2D) nanomaterials and cell membranes is a critical issue in providing guidelines for biomedical applications. Recent progress in computer-aided molecular design tools, especially molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, afford a cost-effective approach to achieving this goal. In this work, based on this hypothesis, by utilizing theoretical methods including MD simulation and free energy calculations, a process is evaluated in which the Doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded onto carbon nitride (CN) nanosheet faced with bilayer membrane. It should be mentioned that to achieve an efficient CN-based drug delivery system (DDS), in the first place, the intermolecular interaction between the carrier and DOX is investigated. The obtained results show that the DOX prefers a parallel orientation with respect to the CN surface via the formation of π–π stacking and H-bond interactions. Furthermore, the adsorption energy value between the drug and the carrier is evaluated at about − 312 kJ/mol. Moreover, the investigation of the interaction between the CN-DOX complex and the membrane reveals that due to the presence of polar heads in the lipid bilayer, the contribution of electrostatic energy is higher than the van der Waals energy. The global minimum in free energy surface of the DDS is located between the head groups of the cell membrane. Overall, it can be concluded that the CN nanosheet is a suitable candidate for transfer and stabilize DOX on the membrane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SWATH-MS for prospective identification of protein blood biomarkers of rtPA-associated intracranial hemorrhage in acute ischemic stroke: a pilot study

Intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) is, besides mechanical thrombectomy, the highest class evidence based reperfusion treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The biggest concern of the therapy is symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), which occurs in 3–7% of all treated patients, and is associated with worse functional outcome. Finding a method of the powerful identification of patients at highest risk of sICH, in order to increase the percentage of stroke patients safely treated with rtPA, is one of the most important challenges in stroke research. To address this problem, we designed a complex project to identify blood, neuroimaging, and clinical biomarkers combined for prospective assessment of the risk of rtPA-associated ICH. In this paper we present results of blood proteomic and peptide analysis of pilot 41 AIS patients before rtPA administration (the test ICH group, n = 9 or the controls, without ICH, n = 32). We demonstrated that pre-treatment blood profiles of 15 proteins differ depending on whether the patients develop rtPA-associated ICH or not. SWATH-MS quantification of serum or plasma proteins might allow for robust selection of blood biomarkers to increase the prospective assessment of rtPA-associated ICH over that based solely on clinical and neuroimaging characteristics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Circuit and molecular architecture of a ventral hippocampal network

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-020-0705-8, published online 14 September 2020. In the version of this article initially published, the final parenthesis in the third equation in Methods was incorrectly placed before, instead of after, the superscript R. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Targeting of Uropathogenic Escherichia coli papG gene using CRISPR-dot nanocomplex reduced virulence of UPEC

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97224-4, published online 07 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Cri-dots mediated editing of papG reduced the biofilm forming ability of CFT073’ and ‘SEM confirmed a reduced biofilm forming capability in papG-targeted CFT073’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Leveraging long short-term memory (LSTM)-based neural networks for modeling structure–property relationships of metamaterials from electromagnetic responses

We report a neural network model for predicting the electromagnetic response of mesoscale metamaterials as well as generate design parameters for a desired spectral behavior. Our approach entails treating spectral data as time-varying sequences and the inverse problem as a single-input multiple output model, thereby compelling the network architecture to learn the geometry of the metamaterial designs from the spectral data in lieu of abstract features.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-based classification of tauopathies

The ordered assembly of tau protein into filaments characterizes several neurodegenerative diseases, which are called tauopathies. It was previously reported that, by cryo-electron microscopy, the structures of tau filaments from Alzheimer’s disease1,2,﻿ Pick’s disease3, chronic traumatic encephalopathy4 and corticobasal degeneration5 are distinct. Here we show that the structures of tau filaments from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) define a new three-layered fold. Moreover, the structures of tau filaments from globular glial tauopathy are similar to those from PSP. The tau filament fold of argyrophilic grain disease (AGD) differs, instead resembling the four-layered fold of corticobasal degeneration. The AGD fold is also observed in ageing-related tau astrogliopathy. Tau protofilament structures from inherited cases of mutations at positions +3 or +16 in intron 10 of MAPT (the microtubule-associated protein tau gene) are also identical to those from AGD, suggesting that relative overproduction of four-repeat tau can give rise to the AGD fold. Finally, the structures of tau filaments from cases of familial British dementia and familial Danish dementia are the same as those from cases of Alzheimer’s disease and primary age-related tauopathy. These findings suggest a hierarchical classification of tauopathies on the basis of their filament folds, which complements clinical diagnosis and neuropathology and also allows the identification of new entities—as we show for a case diagnosed as PSP, but with filament structures that are intermediate between those of globular glial tauopathy and PSP.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Bhonde R. which was incorrectly given as Bhonde Ramesh R. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Present address: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, 411018, India. Division of Cell and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Study on discriminant method of rock type for porous carbonate reservoirs based on Bayesian theory

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98154-x, published online 20 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Xinxin Fang and Hong Feng were incorrectly listed as equally contributing authors. Consequently, the equal contribution statement has now been removed. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. China Coal Research...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Approach toward molecular targeted therapy for cancer using microbial products

Despite dramatic progress in cancer research, cancer remains a major cause of death globally. Statistics provided by The International Agency for Research on Cancer, an external research organization of the World Health Organization, for 20 world regions suggested 18.1 million new cases of cancer and 9.6 million deaths due to cancer in 2018 [1].
CANCER
Nature.com

A general approach to protein folding using thermostable exoshells

In vitro protein folding is a complex process which often results in protein aggregation, low yields and low specific activity. Here we report the use of nanoscale exoshells (tES) to provide complementary nanoenvironments for the folding and release of 12 highly diverse protein substrates ranging from small protein toxins to human albumin, a dimeric protein (alkaline phosphatase), a trimeric ion channel (Omp2a) and the tetrameric tumor suppressor, p53. These proteins represent a unique diversity in size, volume, disulfide linkages, isoelectric point and multi versus monomeric nature of their functional units. Protein encapsulation within tES increased crude soluble yield (3-fold to >100-fold), functional yield (2-fold to >100-fold) and specific activity (3-fold to >100-fold) for all the proteins tested. The average soluble yield was 6.5 mg/100 mg of tES with charge complementation between the tES internal cavity and the protein substrate being the primary determinant of functional folding. Our results confirm the importance of nanoscale electrostatic effects and provide a solution for folding proteins in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural strains of misfolded tau protein define different diseases

In diseases called tauopathies, misfolded tau proteins form aggregates called fibrils. Fibrils from nine different tauopathies show that tau misfolds in many ways, enabling the diseases to be classified according to fibril structure. Henning Stahlberg 0 &. Henning Stahlberg is in the Laboratory of Biological Electron Microscopy, Institute of Physics,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Periodontal evaluation of palatally impacted maxillary canines treated by closed approach with ultrasonic surgery and orthodontic treatment: a retrospective pilot study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82510-y, published online 02 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Statistical analysis section, where. “Subsequently, for each tooth and for each site, a comparison was made between the quantitative distributions of the test group samples with control group samples...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Structural biology: Mechanisms of novel anti-cancer drugs elucidated

Double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are among the most hazardous forms of DNA damage. The checkpoint protein kinase ATM plays a key role in the repair of DSBs. Many anti-tumor drugs act by inducing DSB formation, so inhibition of ATM should enhance the sensitivity of cancer cells to these agents. Owing to...
CANCER
New Scientist

First map of proteins in tumour cells pinpoints cancer therapy targets

The first ever map of how proteins interact in cancer highlights previously overlooked mutations that could be targeted for therapy. Trey Ideker at University of California, San Diego, and his colleagues devised a map which looked at how several dozen common cancer proteins interact in breast cancer and in head and neck cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of HMGCR as the anticancer target of physapubenolide against melanoma cells by in silico target prediction

Physapubenolide (PB), a withanolide-type compound extracted from the traditional herb Physalis minima L., has been demonstrated to exert remarkable cytotoxicity against cancer cells; however, its molecular mechanisms are still unclear. In this study, we demonstrated that PB inhibited cell proliferation and migration in melanoma cells by inducing cell apoptosis. The anticancer activity of PB was further verified in a melanoma xenograft model. To explore the mechanism underlying the anticancer effects of PB, we carried out an in silico target prediction study, which combined three approaches (chemical similarity searching, quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR), and molecular docking) to identify the targets of PB, and found that PB likely targets 3-hydroxy-methylglutaryl CoA reductase (HMGCR), the rate-limiting enzyme of the mevalonate pathway, which promotes cancer cell proliferation, migration, and metastasis. We further demonstrated that PB interacted with HMGCR, decreased its protein expression and inhibited the HMGCR/YAP pathway in melanoma cells. In addition, we found that PB could restore vemurafenib sensitivity in vemurafenib-resistant A-375 cells, which was correlated with the downregulation of HMGCR. In conclusion, we demonstrate that PB elicits anticancer action and enhances sensitivity to vemurafenib by targeting HMGCR.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE

