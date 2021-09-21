Author Correction: Structure based pharmacophore modeling, virtual screening, molecular docking and ADMET approaches for identification of natural anti-cancer agents targeting XIAP protein

Physapubenolide (PB), a withanolide-type compound extracted from the traditional herb Physalis minima L., has been demonstrated to exert remarkable cytotoxicity against cancer cells; however, its molecular mechanisms are still unclear. In this study, we demonstrated that PB inhibited cell proliferation and migration in melanoma cells by inducing cell apoptosis. The anticancer activity of PB was further verified in a melanoma xenograft model. To explore the mechanism underlying the anticancer effects of PB, we carried out an in silico target prediction study, which combined three approaches (chemical similarity searching, quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR), and molecular docking) to identify the targets of PB, and found that PB likely targets 3-hydroxy-methylglutaryl CoA reductase (HMGCR), the rate-limiting enzyme of the mevalonate pathway, which promotes cancer cell proliferation, migration, and metastasis. We further demonstrated that PB interacted with HMGCR, decreased its protein expression and inhibited the HMGCR/YAP pathway in melanoma cells. In addition, we found that PB could restore vemurafenib sensitivity in vemurafenib-resistant A-375 cells, which was correlated with the downregulation of HMGCR. In conclusion, we demonstrate that PB elicits anticancer action and enhances sensitivity to vemurafenib by targeting HMGCR.
Comments / 0