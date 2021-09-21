Author Correction: Ruminants reveal Eocene Asiatic palaeobiogeographical provinces as the origin of diachronous mammalian Oligocene dispersals into Europe
In the original version of this Article, ShiQi Wang was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to wangshiqi@ivpp.ac.cn. The original Article has been corrected. Naturhistorisches Museum Wien, Burgring 7, 1010, Vienna, Austria. Bastien Mennecart. Naturhistorisches Museum Basel, Augustinergasse 2, 4001, Basel, Switzerland.www.nature.com
Comments / 0