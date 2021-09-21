Author Correction: Ruminants reveal Eocene Asiatic palaeobiogeographical provinces as the origin of diachronous mammalian Oligocene dispersals into Europe

Paleontologists in the UK have found bones at the Isle of Wight that they believe belong to two new species of predatory dinosaur. The bones suggest their owners were both species of spinosaurid – the family of theropods that includes the well-known Spinosaurus genus. Between 2013 and 2017, researchers unearthed a collection of over 50 bones, many from an excavation site at a beach near the village of Brighstone. Here, a fossil-rich geological feature called the Wessex Formation, dating back to the Early Cretaceous, is exposed for relatively easy access. When it comes to iconic spinosaurid discoveries, the surprisingly complete Baryonyx walker – found at a quarry...

