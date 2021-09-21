CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Ruminants reveal Eocene Asiatic palaeobiogeographical provinces as the origin of diachronous mammalian Oligocene dispersals into Europe

By Bastien Mennecart ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9669-2907
Nature.com
 10 days ago

In the original version of this Article, ShiQi Wang was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to wangshiqi@ivpp.ac.cn. The original Article has been corrected. Naturhistorisches Museum Wien, Burgring 7, 1010, Vienna, Austria. Bastien Mennecart. Naturhistorisches Museum Basel, Augustinergasse 2, 4001, Basel, Switzerland.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermal remote sensing reveals communication between volcanoes of the Klyuchevskoy Volcanic Group

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Marco Laiolo which was incorrectly given as Laiolo Marco. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information files have been corrected. Dipartimento Di Scienze Della Terra, Università Di Torino, Turin, Italy. Diego Coppola, Marco Laiolo &...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis implied a ZEP paralog was a key gene involved in carotenoid accumulation in yellow-fleshed sweetpotato

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77293-7, published online 26 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheading ‘Gene expression analysis for ZEP paralogs by quantitative real-time PCR’, in Table 1, and in the Methods section, under the subheading ‘qRT-PCR assay for zeaxanthin epoxidase genes’, where.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Beijing#Augustinergasse 2#Nanjing University#Chunxiao Li
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of an algorithm for assessing fall risk in a Japanese inpatient population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97483-1, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Affiliations. Affiliation 1 was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Medical Information Sciences and Administration Planning, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University Hospital, Kumamoto University, 1‑1‑1 Honjo, Kumamoto 860‑8556, Japan’....
ASIA
Nature.com

Author Correction: The carbon components in indoor and outdoor PM in winter of Tianjin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97530-x, published online 09 September 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “This study was supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China (21777076)." The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. The State Environment Protection...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Evidence of weak Anderson localization revealed by the resistivity, transverse magnetoresistance and Hall effect measured on thin Cu films deposited on mica

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97210-w, published online 08 September 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “S.O. would like to thank the financial support from Basal CEDENNA AFB180001.”. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Departamento de Física, Facultad...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
China
Nature.com

Author Correction: New species and records of Trichoderma isolated as mycoparasites and endophytes from cultivated and wild coffee in Africa

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84111-1, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contains errors. The cultures designated as holotypes of Trichoderma botryosum, Trichoderma caeruloviride, Trichoderma lentissimum and Trichoderma pseudopyramidale were not indicated to be in a metabolically inactive state. As a consequence, the proposed new species are invalid under the Shenzhen Code (Turland et al. 2018)1.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: European primary forest database v2.0

The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following information from the Acknowledgements:. This study was realized and funded by the project “Policy and on-ground action for primary forest protection, boreal and temperate primary forests” funded through the Griffith University (Australia) and implemented by the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Wild Europe Initiative as well as the Naturwald Akademie. Additional funding derive from the European Commission (Marie Sklodowska‐Curie fellowship to FMS, project FORESTS & CO, #658876).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA damage in circulating leukocytes measured with the comet assay may predict the risk of death

The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Monica Neri was incorrectly given as Neri Monica. Additionally, Affiliation 39 was incorrectly given as ‘National Institute of Health, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge, Porto, Portugal. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

Enigmatic Fossils From The Isle of Wight Reveal 2 New Predatory Dinosaurs

Paleontologists in the UK have found bones at the Isle of Wight that they believe belong to two new species of predatory dinosaur.  The bones suggest their owners were both species of spinosaurid – the family of theropods that includes the well-known Spinosaurus genus. Between 2013 and 2017, researchers unearthed a collection of over 50 bones, many from an excavation site at a beach near the village of Brighstone. Here, a fossil-rich geological feature called the Wessex Formation, dating back to the Early Cretaceous, is exposed for relatively easy access. When it comes to iconic spinosaurid discoveries, the surprisingly complete Baryonyx walker – found at a quarry...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A generic intelligent tomato classification system for practical applications using DenseNet-201 with transfer learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95218-w, published online 04 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 1 and 2 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1:. College of Mechanical and Electronic Engineering, Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao, 266590,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Targeting of Uropathogenic Escherichia coli papG gene using CRISPR-dot nanocomplex reduced virulence of UPEC

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97224-4, published online 07 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Cri-dots mediated editing of papG reduced the biofilm forming ability of CFT073’ and ‘SEM confirmed a reduced biofilm forming capability in papG-targeted CFT073’, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering self-organized criticality in living cells

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24695-4, published online 20 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. AEI-PID2019-111680GB-I00/AEI/10.13039/501100011033. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Affiliations. ICREA-Complex Systems Lab, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain. Blai...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The Cardamine enshiensis genome reveals whole genome duplication and insight into selenium hyperaccumulation and tolerance

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00286-x Published online 10 August 2021. In the original publication of this article1 one of the author’s name was incorrect. In this correction article, the correct and incorrect name are indicated. Previous incorrect name:. Hongqin Ying. Corrected name:. Hongqing Yin. Previous incorrect name:. These authors contributed equally: Chuying Huang, Hongqin...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy