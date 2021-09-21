CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: A generic intelligent tomato classification system for practical applications using DenseNet-201 with transfer learning

Tao Lu
 10 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95218-w, published online 04 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 1 and 2 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 1:. College of Mechanical and Electronic Engineering, Shandong University of Science and Technology, Qingdao, 266590,...

Development and validation of a simplified thoracolumbar spine fracture classification system

Development and validation of fracture classification system. To develop and validate a Simplified Classification System (SCS) for Thoraco-Lumbar (TL) fractures (SCS – TL fractures). Setting. Tertiary Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. Based on the International Spinal Cord Society Spine Trauma Study Group (ISCoS STSG, n = 23) experts’ clinical consensus...
Author Correction: Targeting of Uropathogenic Escherichia coli papG gene using CRISPR-dot nanocomplex reduced virulence of UPEC

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97224-4, published online 07 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the Results section, under the subheadings ‘Cri-dots mediated editing of papG reduced the biofilm forming ability of CFT073’ and ‘SEM confirmed a reduced biofilm forming capability in papG-targeted CFT073’, where.
Author Correction: DOME: recommendations for supervised machine learning validation in biology

In the version of this Comment initially published, an error appeared in the “Specificity” equation displayed in the middle-right panel of Fig. 2. Originally reading “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{fp}}}} + {{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}\)”, the equation has been corrected to read: “\(\frac{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}}}}{{{{{\mathrm{tn}}}} + {{{\mathrm{fp}}}}}}\)”. The error has been corrected in the online version of the Article.
Author Correction: Quantification of early learning and movement sub-structure predictive of motor performance

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93944-9, published online 13 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. “A larger distribution amplitude (i.e., an increased variance) in a regular “saw-tooth” pattern (indicating a lower approximate entropy) characterizes mice with lower rotarod scores in B compared to mice in A. (C) Scatter plots for intra-session features with their best fit line.”
Author Correction: A microfluidic approach to rescue ALS motor neuron degeneration using rapamycin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97405-1, published online 13 September 2021. In the original version of this Article Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Phaneendra Chennampally and Ambreen Sayed-Zahid. Affiliations. Microinstruments and...
AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
Author Correction: The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Bhonde R. which was incorrectly given as Bhonde Ramesh R. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Present address: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, 411018, India. Division of Cell and...
RapidEELS: machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy

Recent advances in detectors for imaging and spectroscopy have afforded in situ, rapid acquisition of hyperspectral data. While electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) data acquisition speeds with electron counting are regularly reaching 400 frames per second with near-zero read noise, signal to noise ratio (SNR) remains a challenge owing to fundamental counting statistics. In order to advance understanding of transient materials phenomena during rapid acquisition EELS, trustworthy analysis of noisy spectra must be demonstrated. In this study, we applied machine learning techniques to denoise high frame rate spectra, benchmarking with slower frame rate “ground truths”. The results provide a foundation for reliable use of low SNR data acquired in rapid, in-situ spectroscopy experiments. Such a tool-set is a first step toward both automation in microscopy as well as use of these methods to interrogate otherwise poorly understood transformations.
The CaCIPK3 gene positively regulates drought tolerance in pepper

Drought stress is a major agricultural problem restricting the growth, development, and productivity of plants. Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBLs) and CBL-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) significantly influence the plant response to different stresses. However, the molecular mechanisms of CBL–CIPK in the drought stress response of pepper are still unknown. Here, the function of CaCIPK3 in the regulation of drought stress in pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) was explored. Transcriptomic data and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis revealed that CaCIPK3 participates in the response to multiple stresses. Knockdown of CaCIPK3 in pepper increased the sensitivity to mannitol and methyl jasmonate (MeJA). Transient overexpression of CaCIPK3 improved drought tolerance by enhancing the activities of the antioxidant system and positively regulating jasmonate (JA)-related genes. Ectopic expression of CaCIPK3 in tomato also improved drought and MeJA resistance. As the CaCIPK3-interacting partner, CaCBL2 positively influenced drought resistance. Additionally, CaWRKY1 and CaWRKY41 directly bound the CaCIPK3 promoter to influence its expression. This study shows that CaCIPK3 acts as a positive regulator in drought stress resistance via the CBL–CIPK network to regulate MeJA signaling and the antioxidant defense system.
The congenital popliteal vasculature patterns in fibular free flap reconstruction by means of surgical anatomy in cadavers

Fibular free flap (FFF) is frequently used for reconstruction requiring vascularized bone. Thus, understanding its vasculature variation is crucial. This study investigates the popliteal artery branching variations in Thai cadavers and compares them with previous studies. One hundred and sixty-two legs from 81 formalin-embalmed cadavers were dissected. The popliteal artery branching patterns were classified. The previous data retrieved from cadaveric and angiographic studies were also collected and compared with the current study. The most common pattern is type I-A (90.7%). For the variants, type III-A was the majority among variants (6.2%). Type IV-A, hypoplastic peroneal artery, was found in one limb. A symmetrical branching pattern was found in 74 cadavers. Compared with cadaveric studies, type III-B and III-C are significantly common in angiographic studies (p = 0.015 and p = 0.009, respectively). Type I-A is most common according to previous studies. Apart from this, the prevalence of type III-A variant was higher than in previous studies. Furthermore, type III-B and III-C are more frequent in angiographic studies which might be from atherosclerosis. Thus, if the pre-operative CTA policy is not mandatory, the patients at risk for atherosclerosis and population with high variants prevalence should undergo pre-operative CTA with cost-effectiveness consideration.
Possible warming effect of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 208 (2021) Cite this article. Particulate matter emitted through human activities not only pollutes the air, but also cools the Earth by scattering shortwave solar radiation. However, coarser dust particles have been found to exert a warming effect that could, to some extent compensate for the cooling effect of fine dust. Here we investigate the radiative effects of sulfate containing aerosols of various sizes and core/shell structures using Mie scattering and three-dimensional finite difference time domain simulations of the electromagnetic fields inside and around particulate matter particles. We find that not only coarse dust, but also fine non-light-absorbing inorganic aerosols such as sulfate can have a warming effect. Specifically, although the opacity of fine particles decreases at longer wavelengths, they can strongly absorb and re-emit thermal radiation under resonance conditions at long wavelength. We suggest that these effects need to be taken into account when assessing the contribution of aerosols to climate change.
Author Correction: Ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumour DNA via deep methylation sequencing aided by machine learning

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the formulation of the Competing interests statement and an omission in the Acknowledgements section. Specifically, in the Competing interests statement, the text “X.G. is a consultant for Burning Rock Biotech” has been removed. Xin Guo was not operating in a personal consultant capacity for Burning Rock Biotech for the work presented in this Article. Her contributions were strictly to the scientific endeavor, with no overlap with Burning Rock Biotech. However, Burning Rock Biotech has provided general gift funding to the University of California at Berkeley, Guo’s institution, that is not attached to any particular research project. Thus, the Acknowledgements section has been amended to include the following text: “We acknowledge research funding, not attached to this study or to any research project or collaboration, from Burning Rock Biotech to the University of California at Berkeley.”
Learn Python, machine learning, artificial intelligence and more in these 12 training courses

Even without any prior knowledge or experience, you can start learning in-demand skills from scratch and switch to an exciting new career in tech. You don't need any kind of tech background to start acquiring the skills you need to work in that lucrative industry. Even novices can learn all they need to know to get started down one of the career paths of the future with the affordable Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle.
Modeling congenital cataract in vitro using patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells

Congenital cataracts are the leading cause of childhood blindness. To date, surgical removal of cataracts is the only established treatment, but surgery is associated with multiple complications, which often lead to visual impairment. Therefore, mechanistic studies and drug-candidate screening have been intrigued by the aims of developing novel therapeutic strategies. However, these studies have been hampered by a lack of an appropriate human-disease model of congenital cataracts. Herein, we report the establishment of a human congenital cataract in vitro model through differentiation of patient-specific induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into regenerated lenses. The regenerated lenses derived from patient-specific iPSCs with known causative mutations of congenital cataracts (CRYBB2 [p. P24T] and CRYGD [p. Q155X]) showed obvious opacification that closely resembled that seen in patients’ cataracts in terms of opacification severity and disease course accordingly, as compared with lentoid bodies (LBs) derived from healthy individuals. Increased protein aggregation and decreased protein solubility corresponding to the patients’ cataract severity were observed in the patient-specific LBs and were attenuated by lanosterol treatment. Taken together, the in vitro model described herein, which recapitulates patient-specific clinical manifestations of congenital cataracts and protein aggregation in patient-specific LBs, provides a robust system for research on the pathological mechanisms of cataracts and screening of drug candidates for cataract treatment.
Grafting nanometer metal/oxide interface towards enhanced low-temperature acetylene semi-hydrogenation

Metal/oxide interface is of fundamental significance to heterogeneous catalysis because the seemingly “inert” oxide support can modulate the morphology, atomic and electronic structures of the metal catalyst through the interface. The interfacial effects are well studied over a bulk oxide support but remain elusive for nanometer-sized systems like clusters, arising from the challenges associated with chemical synthesis and structural elucidation of such hybrid clusters. We hereby demonstrate the essential catalytic roles of a nanometer metal/oxide interface constructed by a hybrid Pd/Bi2O3 cluster ensemble, which is fabricated by a facile stepwise photochemical method. The Pd/Bi2O3 cluster, of which the hybrid structure is elucidated by combined electron microscopy and microanalysis, features a small Pd-Pd coordination number and more importantly a Pd-Bi spatial correlation ascribed to the heterografting between Pd and Bi terminated Bi2O3 clusters. The intra-cluster electron transfer towards Pd across the as-formed nanometer metal/oxide interface significantly weakens the ethylene adsorption without compromising the hydrogen activation. As a result, a 91% selectivity of ethylene and 90% conversion of acetylene can be achieved in a front-end hydrogenation process with a temperature as low as 44 °C.
Critically coupled Fabry–Perot cavity with high signal contrast for refractive index sensing

Perfect absorption at a resonance wavelength and extremely low absorption at the wavelength range of off-resonance in a one-port optical cavity is required for refractive index (RI) sensing with high signal contrast. Here, we propose and analyze an absorption-enhanced Fabry–Perot (MAFP) cavity based on a critical coupling condition in a near-infrared wavelength range. For a one-port cavity, a thick bottom Au is used as a mirror and an absorber. To achieve the critical coupling condition, a top dielectric metasurface is employed and tailored to balance the radiation coupling and the absorption coupling rates, and the one-port cavity is theoretically analyzed using temporal coupled-mode theory. We investigate two types of MAFP structures for gas and liquid. The gas MAFP cavity shows a sensitivity of ~ 1388 nm/RIU and a full-width at half-maximum of less than 0.7 nm. This MAFP cavity resolves the RI change of 5 × 10−4 with a reflectance signal margin of 50% and achieves a signal contrast of ~ 100%. The liquid MAFP cavity shows a sensitivity of ~ 996 nm/RIU when RI of liquid changes from 1.30 to 1.38. With tailoring the period of the metasurface maintaining its thickness, a signal contrast of ~ 100% is achieved for each specific RI range.
Boson-peak-like anomaly caused by transverse phonon softening in strain glass

Strain glass is a glassy state with frozen ferroelastic/martensitic nanodomains in shape memory alloys, yet its nature remains unclear. Here, we report a glassy feature in strain glass that was thought to be only present in structural glasses. An abnormal hump is observed in strain glass around 10 K upon normalizing the specific heat by cubed temperature, similar to the boson peak in metallic glass. The simulation studies show that this boson-peak-like anomaly is caused by the phonon softening of the non-transforming matrix surrounding martensitic domains, which occurs in a transverse acoustic branch not associated with the martensitic transformation displacements. Therefore, this anomaly neither is a relic of van Hove singularity nor can be explained by other theories relying on structural disorder, while it verifies a recent theoretical model without any assumptions of disorder. This work might provide fresh insights in understanding the nature of glassy states and associated vibrational properties.
Revealing the influence of steric bulk on the triplet–triplet annihilation upconversion performance of conjugated polymers

A series of poly(phenylene-vinylene)-based copolymers are synthesized using the Gilch method incorporating monomers with sterically bulky sidechains. The photochemical upconversion performance of these polymers as emitters are investigated using a palladium tetraphenyltetrabenzoporphyrin triplet sensitizer and MEH-PPV as reference. Increased incorporation of sterically bulky monomers leads to a reduction in the upconversion efficiency despite improved photoluminescence quantum yield. A phosphorescence quenching study indicates issues with the energy transfer process between the triplet sensitizer and the copolymers. The best performance with 0.18% upconversion quantum yield is obtained for the copolymer containing 10% monomer with bulky sidechains.
Intelligent computing technique based supervised learning for squeezing flow model

In this study, the unsteady squeezing flow between circular parallel plates (USF-CPP) is investigated through the intelligent computing paradigm of Levenberg–Marquard backpropagation neural networks (LMBNN). Similarity transformation introduces the fluidic system of the governing partial differential equations into nonlinear ordinary differential equations. A dataset is generated based on squeezing fluid flow system USF-CPP for the LMBNN through the Runge–Kutta method by the suitable variations of Reynolds number and volume flow rate. To attain approximation solutions for USF-CPP to different scenarios and cases of LMBNN, the operations of training, testing, and validation are prepared and then the outcomes are compared with the reference data set to ensure the suggested model’s accuracy. The output of LMBNN is discussed by the mean square error, dynamics of state transition, analysis of error histograms, and regression illustrations.
The NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 transcription factor PpNAC.A59 enhances PpERF.A16 expression to promote ethylene biosynthesis during peach fruit ripening

Peach is a typical climacteric fruit that releases ethylene during fruit ripening. Several studies have been conducted on the transcriptional regulation of ethylene biosynthesis in peach fruit. Herein, an ethylene response factor, PpERF.A16, which was induced by exogenous ethylene, could enhance ethylene biosynthesis by directly inducing the expression of 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid synthase (PpACS1) and 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid oxidase (PpACO1) genes. Moreover, the NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 (NAC) transcription factor (TF) PpNAC.A59 was coexpressed with PpERF.A16 in all tested peach cultivars. Interestingly, PpNAC.A59 can directly interact with the promoter of PpERF.A16 to induce its expression but not enhance LUC activity driven by any promoter of PpACS1 or PpACO1. Thus, PpNAC.A59 can indirectly mediate ethylene biosynthesis via the NAC-ERF signaling cascade to induce the expression of both PpACS1 and PpACO1. These results enrich the genetic network of fruit ripening in peach and provide new insight into the ripening mechanism of other perennial fruits.
