CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kamala Harris on expulsions at US border: ‘Human beings should never be treated that way’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer have added their voices to criticism of the treatment of Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border who were corralled by US border patrol agents riding horses and allegedly wielding reins like whips.

Asked on Tuesday about footage of the incident, the vice-president said: “What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible.”

Harris said she supported investigations of the matter and intended to speak to the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Human beings should never be treated that way,” she said. “And I’m deeply troubled about it.”

Thousands of Haitians encamped under and near a bridge in the town of Del Rio faced a ramped-up US exclusion effort on Tuesday, with six flights to their homeland. More than 6,000 migrants had been removed by Monday, officials said. On the other side of the border, Mexico had begun flights of its own.

Asked what the US should do about the migrants, Harris said: “Talk about a country that has just experienced so much tragedy, that it’s been about natural disasters, the head of state assassinated, and we really have to do a lot to recognize that as a member of the western hemisphere we’ve got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have.”

In an interview on Tuesday with CNN Mayorkas said he too was “horrified” by the images. Some of the mounted agents used their horses to forcibly move and block the migrants, seeming to herd them like animals, and taunt them in at least one instance. “Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable,” Mayorkas said. “The pictures that I’ve observed troubled me profoundly.”

However, that was a marked change from Monday when Mayorkas had conceded it was a “challenging and heartbreaking situation” but also issued a stark warning: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”

The homeland security secretary and the border patrol chief, Raul Ortiz, said they would look into agents on horseback using what appeared to be long reins and their horses to push back migrants at the river between Ciudad Acuña and Del Rio, a city of about 35,000 roughly 145 miles west of San Antonio.

The homeland security department called the footage “extremely troubling” and promised a full investigation that would “define the appropriate disciplinary actions”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHOiY_0c33s46G00
Mounted US border patrol agents watch Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

On Tuesday in Washington, Schumer addressed himself to Joe Biden.

“Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable,” the New York Democrat said. “This behavior must be addressed and you must promote accountability. The images turn your stomach. It must be stopped.”

Mayorkas has said 600 homeland security employees had been deployed to Del Rio and the defense department had been asked for help. He also said the US would increase the pace and capacity of flights. Schumer urged an end to such deportations.

“Such a decision defies common sense,” he said. “It also defies common decency.”

Some Haitians returned to Mexico. Others struggled to decide where to take their chances.

As night fell on Monday, Marie Pierre, 43, stood on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande with hundreds of others. She said border patrol agents separated her from her 19-year-old son in Texas and she didn’t know if he had been deported. She waited for a chance to charge her phone, hoping to get news from family in Florida.

“They told me he was an adult and couldn’t be with us,” she said.

Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Tuesday he had spoken with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken. Ebrard said most of the Haitians already had refugee status in Chile or Brazil.

“What they are asking for is to be allowed to pass freely through Mexico to the United States,” he said.

At the border, officials from Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission walked among migrants, signing up those interested in applying for asylum. This year, more than 19,000 Haitians have opted to do so.

But Mexico has also begun flying and bussing migrants from the border to southern Mexico, according to two Mexican officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QKxo_0c33s46G00
Migrants, many from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio international bridge near the Rio Grande, on Tuesday. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP

The number of migrants at the Del Rio bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. The expulsions were made possible by a pandemic-related authority adopted by Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows for migrants to be removed without opportunity to seek asylum. Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the order but let the rest stand.

Any Haitians not expelled are subject to immigration laws, which include rights to seek asylum and humanitarian protection. Families are released in the US because the government cannot generally hold children.

Haitians have been migrating to the US in large numbers for several years, many having left after a devastating 2010 earthquake. Many make the dangerous trek by foot, bus and car, including through the Darien Gap, a Panamanian jungle.

Some at the Del Rio camp said the recent earthquake in Haiti and the assassination of the president, Jovenel Moïse, made them afraid to return.

“It’s not right,” said Jean Philipe Samus. “The Americans are grabbing Haitians and deporting everyone to Haiti. Haiti has no president, no jobs, there is nothing. In the earthquake a lot of people died. It’s not right over there, I’m going back to Mexico.”

Comments / 1566

GoodOldDays
8d ago

Can't believe it, Harris spoke. She's in charge of the border. If she was doing her job we wouldn't be putting up with this mess they created.

Reply(121)
872
Robert Spinney
8d ago

Hahahahaha haha ha hahahahaha haha…If you would’ve pulled your head out months ago Ms. border czar and I’m sure we would’ve all heard the pop when that happened… You would not be dealing with this huge crisis that you all choose to ignore most inapt administration in history

Reply(12)
396
Nicole Lamy
8d ago

let's see her go down there. this is what she wanted. this is what she made happen. well Harris...all your dreams are coming true. You did this. you did it. you and the old man

Reply(5)
332
Related
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Obama calls open borders 'unsustainable,' migrant crisis 'heartbreaking'

Former President Obama called for comprehensive immigration reform to fix a "dysfunctional" system as the Biden administration grapples with what he called a "heartbreaking" migrant crisis at the southern border. Obama, during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Tuesday, said reform to the U.S. immigration system is...
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

If The 25th Amendment Ever Gets Invoked, Kamala Harris Becomes President

In a tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Senate Democrats weigh bill to avert government shutdown

The US Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown, Democrats said, but without a provision to increase the federal debt limit and avert a credit default. Funding for federal agencies runs out at the end of the day on Thursday and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress. "We can approve this measure quickly and send it to the House, so we can reach the president's desk before funding expires midnight tomorrow," Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, said in the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
New York Post

Anatomy of the White House lie on the border agent who ‘struck’ migrants

How does a stupid and ridiculous lie come to be embraced and promulgated by top officials of the US government?. Well, as it turns out, it’s easy. You start with an easily misinterpreted photo that seemingly confirms the assumptions of progressive opponents of immigration enforcement that the agents policing our southern border are cruel racists. Then, you work up a Twitter mob saying that the photo has captured a tableau of hideous abuse.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden deliberately created the illegal immigration crisis

By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Border Security#Mexico#Haitians#Cnn#Democrat#Mexican#The Associated Press
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy