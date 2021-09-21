How Cassandra Fear And Daniel Ang Teamed Up To Open Lakewood AF
The owners of Fear's Confections and Dang Good Foods have created a spinoff restaurant concept that merges the best of both worlds. Sometimes two heads are better than one. Daniel Ang of Dang Good Foods and Cassandra Fear of Fear’s Confections have joined forces to create a dynamic combination of sweet and savory options. By offering freshly made poke bowls and 12 ice cream flavors, Lakewood AF allows the co-owners to expand their passions and skill sets from their respective businesses, while bringing something fresh to Madison Avenue.clevelandmagazine.com
