Balancing Mind and Body for a Better Life

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Christina Ong’s name has been associated with wellness almost as long as southeast Asian wellness has been A Thing: her COMO Shambhala Estate on Bali set the bar almost two decades ago, and its satellites, from Singapore to the Maldives to London, still offer solid results. More recently COMO Shambhala has come to the hills of Tuscany: Castello del Nero, which sits about 20 minutes’ drive south of Florence, was quietly taken over by Ong’s COMO hotels group in 2019. Renovated under her aegis by the talented and wonderfully whimsical Paola Navone, the Castello is, as of last month, officially home to a full-service COMO Shambhala Retreat. Its 1,000sq m of space comprise fitness studios (including private pilates and yoga rooms), extensive thermal pools and saunas, seven treatment rooms and an outdoor exercise and training area. “Ritual” packages include tailored menus and fitness, facial and body treatments, unlimited use of thermal suites and pools, and guided hikes across the estate’s 700-plus acres. comohotels.com, from £474.

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO