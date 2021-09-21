Balancing Mind and Body for a Better Life
Long-time North Shore resident Dali Pyzel started her diverse career as a high school social studies teacher. She later became an online program director and librarian. In the meantime, she married, raised two daughters, and managed her family's surfboard business. As it grew, she was able to hire her replacement. With her children now grown, she decided it was time to delve into her interest in alternative health therapies. Helping children with attention and learning challenges was particularly important to her.
