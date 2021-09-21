Tunnel to Towers hosts Let Us Do Good Ball

The Delmarva chapter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation held its inaugural Let Us Do Good Ball Sept. 17 at the historic Fort Miles Museum in Cape Henlopen State Park, Lewes. Not only did the event take time to pay tribute to fallen first responders, including the 343 New York City firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, it also was a time to pay tribute to those who support the foundation.