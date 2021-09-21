CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

High School Volleyball • Berlin/New Lebanon Defeats Cambridge

By Eastwick Press
eastwickpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great team win from BNL varsity volleyball! The girls played as a team, moving around the court and defeating Cambridge in 3 sets. The girls kept serving up aces with 5 from Macayla Roberts and 3 from both Bailey Catlin and Ciera Jaegar. Alexis Rifenburg, Riley Smith, Acsha Bray and Jayelyn Goodermote all contributed with 1 ace a piece. Action did not stop there with 3 kills from Bailey Catlin and 2 from Ciara Jaegar, Riley Smith and Macayla Roberts. Acsha Bray and Sage Rogers continued on offense with 1 kill apiece. Defense also earned 28 digs. Keep it up girls.

