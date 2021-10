Like many role-playing games, Tales of Arise has quite a number of collectibles to locate in its various realms. There are Owls, Astral Flowers, Fish, Recipes and Artifacts to find along with Gigants to slay. We’ll go over what each does along with how many there are. But keep in mind that much of this is optional. Aside from 100 percent completion and earning all of the Trophies and Achievements, you don’t need to get all of them.

