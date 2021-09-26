CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

22-Year-Old Westchester Man Faces Host Of Charges After 100 MPH Chase, Crash, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
A 22-year-old Westchester County man was arrested for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop and causing a wrong-way crash on the Taconic State Parkway.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, troopers attempted to stop a 2021 Dodge Charger for vehicle and traffic law violations in the southbound lanes on the Taconic State Parkway near the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown, according to New York State Police.

Police said the driver would not pull over and accelerated to speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Troopers stopped the pursuit in the area of Exit 6, and they lost sight of the Dodge. Police then received reports of a crash on the entrance ramp of State Route 9A.

Authorities said investigators determined that Shanime Williams, of New Rochelle, struck two southbound vehicles after entering the State Route 9A ramp to the Taconic State Parkway southbound and traveling north.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

Williams was charged with the following:

  • First-degree reckless endangerment
  • First-degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Williams is set to reappear before the court on Thursday, Sept. 30.

