CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Four months on from a sophisticated cyberattack, Alaska's health department is still recovering

By Danny Palmer
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome systems at the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) are still offline after being hit by a nation-state backed cyberattack in May. As a result of the incident, an unknown number of people have potentially had their personal information stolen. This information could include full names, dates of birth, social security numbers, telephone numbers, health information, financial information and other data which cyber attackers could exploit.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktoo.org

Cyberattackers had access to Alaskans’ private health information

When the state’s health department website was breached in May, cyberattackers had access to the private health information of Alaskans, the state announced today. Adam Crum, the commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services, said the department delayed the announcement to avoid interfering with a criminal investigation. “It...
securityboulevard.com

Breached Alaska Gov Systems Still Down—After 5 MONTHS

It’s been more than 20 weeks since a “sophisticated cyberattack” was detected at Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). It seems likely that hackers compromised the network at least five months ago. It’s believed attackers stole a wide range of private info. But even now, state officials appear...
ALASKA STATE
Ars Technica

Nation-state espionage group breaches Alaska Department of Health

Last week, Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) disclosed a security breach apparently made by a sophisticated nation-state level attacker. According to DHSS—which contracted with well-known security firm Mandiant to investigate the breach—the attackers gained a foothold inside DHSS' network via one of its public-facing websites, from which it pivoted to deeper resources.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Cyberattack#Identity Theft#Dhss#Alaskans#Fireeye#Healthcare
ktoo.org

Alaska’s largest hospital expects health care rationing to last weeks

The COVID-19 crisis continues at Alaska’s largest hospital, a week after it announced it’s begun rationing health care. Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, chief of medical staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center, said patients have died while rationed resources, such as continuous dialysis and intensive care beds, went to others. She said COVID-19 is even devastating labor and delivery.
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Health care workers contracted from Lower 48 to help Alaska’s COVID crisis

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation Wednesday to expand health care capacity by contracting health care professionals from the Lower 48 to aid Alaska’s COVID-19 front-line workers. This comes as Alaska has been reporting the highest number of COVID cases per capita in the nation this week, rolling in...
14850.com

September 18 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 5,953 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 41 more than on Friday, with a total of 1,394,029 tests conducted. They also say 5,680 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, 42 new recoveries, and two deaths have been reported, leaving 236 active cases.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Indianapolis Recorder

State health department gives naloxone training during National Recovery Month

A group of community members learned about the ongoing opioid epidemic in Indiana and received training on how to administer medicine to reverse an overdose during an event hosted by the state health department Sept. 16. The Indiana State Health Department partnered with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office and PACE (Public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

We're grateful for Lancaster General Health, but Lancaster County still needs a public health department [editorial]

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in late August, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials “announced a new $50 million program to screen, test and remove lead from roughly 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade. ... Called Lead-Free Families, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and led by a health system. The announcement was made in Columbia Borough, home to one of the first Lead-Free Families’ clients.” The Lancaster General Health Board of Trustees approved the funding in the spring of 2020.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,223 Cases, 87 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs. The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department to receive $500,000 from county for COVID-19 testing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioners approved $500,000 for the Tulsa Health Department to support COVID testing for the uninsured through December. The funding was provided from the county's American Rescue Plan funding. The health department received $4 million in direct support through the county's CARES funding in 2020,...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: More Than 54,000 Minnesotans Have Had 3rd Vaccine Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Tuesday say that already 54,209 Minnesotans have had a third COVID vaccine shot. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, there are an additional 6,203 virus cases and 11 more deaths since Monday’s update. The state’s total positive cases have risen to 706,158 since the pandemic began, with 8,109 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has notched down to 6.6%, as reported Tuesday. The positivity rate, which went as far...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

High COVID Plateau In Colorado Somewhat Dependent On Vaccines For Children

DENVER (CBS4) – “No sorry we don’t have any,” said the worker at a pharmacy CBS4 called, looking for a COVID rapid test. They’re hard to find. People are still coming for tests at places like Denver’s All City Stadium, a site run by COVID Check Colorado. “We had a friend whose daughter was exposed. We had dinner with her afterwards and she told us about that,” said Dale Schellenger, who came for testing along with his wife, Fran. While cases again surged at the end of August in Colorado and into September, numbers are leveling off and even declining slightly. “There’s about 900...
COLORADO STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,385 people tested positive through the use of PCR testing. That's above the state's daily average of 1,188 cases for that testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 29. At least 675,349 The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
industryglobalnews24.com

Department of Health removed people with disabilities from priority list of vaccine rollout

People with disabilities removed from the Covid-19 vaccine priority list. Lack of transparency was seen from the Department of Health. According to former Labor leader Bill Shorten, the government has removed people with disabilities from the Covid-19 vaccine priority list. This has occurred just before the nationwide rollout of the vaccination program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Care Workers Have Until Friday To Get 1st COVID Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – One day before all health care workers in Colorado are required to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, there’s confusion about whether facilities that don’t have 100% compliance will be penalized. Hospitals and nursing homes say they were told any punishment wouldn’t come until Nov. 1, the deadline for the second shot. When CBS4 asked the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about that. “Facilities that are not compliant with the rule are breaking the law, and employees who do not get the shot are choosing to fire themselves.” According to the Colorado Board of Health, more than 7,500 health care...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy