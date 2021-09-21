Four months on from a sophisticated cyberattack, Alaska's health department is still recovering
Some systems at the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) are still offline after being hit by a nation-state backed cyberattack in May. As a result of the incident, an unknown number of people have potentially had their personal information stolen. This information could include full names, dates of birth, social security numbers, telephone numbers, health information, financial information and other data which cyber attackers could exploit.www.zdnet.com
