Salesforce uses its Health Cloud to revive in-person Dreamforce event
Salesforce on Tuesday kicked off its annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, reviving the in-person event that was limited to the virtual sphere last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is significantly scaled back -- just around 1,000 people will meet in person, rather than the 100,000-plus usually milling around the Moscone Center. But the event allows Salesforce to showcase the health and safety protocols enabled by the latest version of its Health Cloud.www.zdnet.com
