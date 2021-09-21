Salesforce uses its Health Cloud to revive in-person Dreamforce event

It's easy to forget that Dreamforce serves an important purpose for Salesforce beyond turning downtown San Francisco into a "Burning Man for people with jobs." The annual conference is, of course, a chance for customers to come together and celebrate everything Salesforce in an environment that can feel like a cult gathering. In past years, attendees would stand in lines to get their own face imposed over Marc Benioff's latest book release cover or rush to take pictures with one of the multitude of dancing cartoon characters that serve as Salesforce mascots, including a literal "Customer 360" wheel.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO