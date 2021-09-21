CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce uses its Health Cloud to revive in-person Dreamforce event

By Stephanie Condon
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce on Tuesday kicked off its annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, reviving the in-person event that was limited to the virtual sphere last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The conference is significantly scaled back -- just around 1,000 people will meet in person, rather than the 100,000-plus usually milling around the Moscone Center. But the event allows Salesforce to showcase the health and safety protocols enabled by the latest version of its Health Cloud.

