Destroy FX released updated 64-bit versions of their legendary VST plugins, most of which aim to disintegrate, decimate, or otherwise deteriorate your audio. Before anything else, I should say that talking about updates to plugins that are two decades old goes to show the impact they had on some users. And it’s also great to see some legendary plugins getting the 64-bit treatment from their developers (much like the recently updated Variety of Sound lineup).

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO