Codasip Opens UK Design Center led by Simon Bewick

design-reuse.com
 10 days ago

Over one hundred engineers to be hired in multiple locations. Although opening two initial offices in the UK, Codasip supports fully remote working so applicants are also welcome from other places; other offices may be added in the future if there is a critical mass in a given location. These sites complement Codasip’s existing development teams in Design Center Villeneuve Loubet, France; Headquarters Munich, Germany; and R&D Center Brno, Czech Republic.

www.design-reuse.com

#Processor Design#Uk#Europe#Design Center#Headquarters Munich#Vp Engineering#Mindtech Global#Asic#Ericsson#Lsi Logic#Evp
