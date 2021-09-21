CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan Government Says Foiled Coup Attempt Linked To Bashir Regime

By Abdelmoneim Abu Idris Ali, Menna Zaki
 9 days ago
Sudan's fragile transitional government said it foiled an attempted coup Tuesday involving military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the coup attempt was the "latest manifestation of the national crisis", referring to deep divisions threatening Sudan's democratic transition.

