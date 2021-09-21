CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaterra Energy, Lhyfe and Borr Drilling join on offshore green hydrogen jack-up rig production concept

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, UK - Aquaterra Energy has signed a partnership with renewable hydrogen producer and supplier Lhyfe and offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling to develop an innovative concept for offshore green hydrogen production in the North Sea. The organizations behind Project Haldane, will develop an industrial scale offshore green hydrogen production...

