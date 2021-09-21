CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gastech 2021: OPEC chief says Euro gas crunch highlights need for more fossil fuel investment

By Verity Ratcliffe, Anna Shiryaevskaya, Anthony Di Paola on
worldoil.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) --The world’s biggest gas traders and producers are meeting in Dubai this week for the Gastech conference -- the first major in-person event for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference, running from Sept. 21-23, is happening just as Europe faces a gas crunch, with...

www.worldoil.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

European Gas Rises to Record 100 Euros as Energy Crunch Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- European gas prices climbed to a record 100 euros as the global energy crunch deepened. Futures traded in the Netherlands gained 2.3% on Friday after China ordered its state-owned companies to secure supplies for this winter. Flows from top supplier Russia into Germany’s Mallnow compressor station also dropped.
TRAFFIC
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

China's power crunch pushes foreign businesses to invest in factories elsewhere

In the last several days, many local Chinese governments have restricted power usage, limiting or even halting factory production. "Some companies were on the fence about investing in China. They choose to not go ahead now," said Johan Annell, partner at consulting firm Asia Perspective, noting these planned foreign business investments were in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Opinion: A just energy transition for Nigeria and its oil and gas sector will attract investment and create opportunity

OPINION - Fossil fuels may be the biggest concern for climate activist in western countries, but they’re also the most efficient source of energy humanity has developed. As such, the push to emphasize only renewable energy is a source of concern for African countries that are still working to ensure reliable electricity supplies. This concern is especially intense in oil- and gas-producing countries such as Nigeria, which stand to lose revenue as well as fuel if they don’t develop their resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Vine Energy deploys Baker Hughes’s advanced analytics to enhance gas production and curtail methane emissions

HOUSTON and PLANO, TEXAS – Natural gas producer Vine Energy has signed a contract with global Baker Hughes to deploy its artificial lift solution, ProductionLink Edge, across 100 natural gas wells in Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale. The automation solution uses advanced analytics and “smart” edge technology to boost production and reduce associated methane emissions from oil and gas wells.
PLANO, TX
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

