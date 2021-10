When Amanda Kloots met fellow Broadway performer Nick Cordero for the first time, she was too focused to let sparks fly. "He was the very tall man in the corner doing his thing, and I was there trying to book the gig," she told People. However, the pair would eventually click one evening after a performance. "We ended up talking for hours — it felt like a movie scene where the time passes in slow motion for two characters, while the world all around them continues moving at a usual pace," "The Talk" co-host recalled in her book, "Live Your Life" (via ET). They would go on to become a power couple of both the Great White Way and the small screen.

