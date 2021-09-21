FRANCE RECALLS AMBASSADORS FROM USA AND AUSTRALIA

The geopolitical fallout of the American presence in Afghanistan continues in tandem with the "pivot to the Pacific", this time managing to anger one of the USA's most powerful allies, and a thermonuclear power, France, with the sudden cancellation by Australia of a deal for French conventionally powered submarines in favor of American nuclear-powered submarines. This in itself is not surprising, because I've been predicting for some time that there is a possibility that Australia would, under emergent geopolitical pressures, consider developing its own nuclear deterrent. We'll get back to that idea in a moment. Here's the New York Times version of the story shared by J.B.: