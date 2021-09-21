CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia projects oil output near post-Soviet highs in 2022

By Andrey Biryukov, Olga Tanas, Evgenia Pismennaya on
worldoil.com
 10 days ago

MOSCOW (Bloomberg) - Russia expects oil output next year to be back near its post-Soviet high as OPEC+ eases production curbs. Russian companies are seen raising combined production of crude and a light oil called condensate by 8% to 559.9 million tons in 2022, and stay close to that level from 2023 to 2024, according to a draft budget submitted by the Finance Ministry to the government.

Reuters

OPEC Sept oil output rises on Nigerian rebound, OPEC+ boost

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - OPEC oil output rose in September to its highest since April 2020, a Reuters survey found, as Nigerian output recovered from involuntary losses and the group's top producers further eased supply curbs under a pact with its allies. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Reuters

U.S. oil output rises in July - EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production increased by 31,000 barrels per day in July to 11.307 million bpd, up from a revised 11.276 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report. Crude output was lifted by production gains in Texas and in...
investing.com

Oil Stumbles As Rally-Emboldened OPEC Mulls Even Higher Output

Investing.com - Oil prices came off their highs on Thursday after OPEC+, presumably emboldened by the market’s runaway rally, were reported to be mulling a higher production than initially planned for coming months. OPEC+ — comprising the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of 10...
investing.com

Oil Surges For Sept and Q3; OPEC Mulls Higher Output

Investing.com - Oil had its best month in three for September, gaining almost 10%, with even producers in OPEC+ presumably emboldened enough to consider a higher output in coming months than they initially planned. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled September’s last trading day at...
Vladimir Putin
Alexander Novak
wibqam.com

Oil slips as OPEC+ weighs output boost for tight market

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 5...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
investing.com

Oil slips to $78 as sources say OPEC+ weighs further output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell to around $78 a barrel on Friday on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, although crude remained in sight of a three-year high reached this week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies,...
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Record costs slam U.S. drillers as oil output growth slows

America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives. Out of 47 responding companies that supply producers with everything from software to workers, just one reported lower input costs in the third quarter, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Russia dominates gas processing capacity in Former Soviet Union

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Europe, North America, and FSU to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants,’ says that as of September 2021, the Former Soviet Union had 116 active gas processing plants with a total gas processing capacity of 83,125MMcfd. The region’s share in the global gas processing capacity is 13.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

OPEC and major oil companies each see a different path to energy transition

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) - Two of Big Oil’s biggest players dropped their long-term energy outlooks this week: French energy company TotalEnergies and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. They offer quite different visions of the world 25 years from now. The European energy major sees a future driven by technology and policy; the cartel presents a vision that looks much like today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newswise

Hydropower and wind may replace oil and gas in Russia

Newswise — Russia has great potential for using renewable resources because they are almost evenly distributed throughout the country, scientists say. The size of the territory, combined with different climatic conditions and terrain, gives Russia the opportunity to develop many renewable energy sources (RES), but their implementation is not accelerating. These and other conclusions researchers published in Energy Reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Opinion: A just energy transition for Nigeria and its oil and gas sector will attract investment and create opportunity

OPINION - Fossil fuels may be the biggest concern for climate activist in western countries, but they’re also the most efficient source of energy humanity has developed. As such, the push to emphasize only renewable energy is a source of concern for African countries that are still working to ensure reliable electricity supplies. This concern is especially intense in oil- and gas-producing countries such as Nigeria, which stand to lose revenue as well as fuel if they don’t develop their resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
POLITICS

