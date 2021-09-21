CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How To Beat The Munchies — Is It Even Possible?

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can you stop the pizza and junk food cravings after a smoke session? You can either stop smoking entirely, or try some of these tricks. Cannabis has so many benefits, from pain whether emotional or physical, to spiritual exploration. However, for people who may be plagued with a few extra pounds – there is one downside to cannabis: the munchies!

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
FOOD & DRINKS
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
LIFESTYLE
wfxb.com

How to Be Healthy Even With Fast Food and Alcohol

When it comes to being healthy, many have their opinions and definitions. Can you still indulge in that ice cream, fast food fries, or enjoy an evening beverage and still be what some term as a healthy person? One defined expert in this area says yes. You don’t have to be perfect is the message 44-year-old Suzie Glasman. She is food and health editor who decided to share how she stays fit even with fast food and alcohol. Her family eats processed meals from the frozen section and fast food at least twice a week. The key is to be flexible and track it. Know how much protein, fat, and carbs you’re getting. and moderate everything. When it comes to kids teaching moderation is important. By the way, she keeps her fat at 50 to balance hormones. Staying active also plays a big role. That looks different for everyone. For her she starts each day with an easy two mile walk around the neighborhood after taking her kids to school. She says this is the best thing she does for herself. Then three days a week Monday, Wednesday, Friday she does a strength workout for about 45 minutes. On Tuesday and Thursday she goes for a light jog. Another way to be able to indulge occasionally is to do a fast. Once a week, she does an extended fast. Whether it’s pushing breakfast for two hours, or doing an extended one from dinner to dinner it helps reset the body to burn fat for fuel. It also gives her one day a where calories are low. Of course she says always talk to your doctor first about what’s best for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munchies#Doughnut#Junk Food#Food Cravings#Cold Turkey#Food Drink
arcamax.com

C-Force: Coffee News and Getting to the Root of Addiction

As if a cup of coffee wasn't expensive enough, a recent Associated Press report says the industry is predicting its cost will go up even more by the end of the year. Numerous reasons are listed. A sustained drought in Brazil followed by July frosts impacting coffee output. COVID-related disruptions to the supply chain and other production issues are mentioned "This is unprecedented," Alexis Rubinstein, the managing editor of Coffee & Cocoa for commodities brokerage StoneX Group, tells AP News. "We've never been dealing with a supply and demand issue on top of a logistics issue, on top of labor issues, on top of a global pandemic."
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Quinn-Essential Nutrition: Junk Jaunt treasures

We accidentally stumbled upon it last year as we drove through the rolling Sandhills of Nebraska. “What’s with all these garage sales?” I asked my husband as town after tiny town along our route displayed bright signs announcing a plethora of old treasures. I later learned about Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt...
RECIPES
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Best Non-Cannabis Munchie: Hungry Robot Pizza

When it comes to a perfect cannabis experience, everything plays a part: the weed, the setting — and the food you munch on. The fact that Hungry Robot Pizza won the 2021 Alaska Cannabist Reader’s Choice Award for Best Munchie doesn’t come as a surprise to the owner of the joint, Randy Bezdek.
FAIRBANKS, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arcamax.com

Everyday Cheapskate: A Surprising Reason to Use Fresh Ginger in Homemade Marinade

The nicest thing happened to me one day as I rifled through the mail. I got a letter from Dr. C. Eugene Allen, a professor and food scientist at the University of Minnesota who just happened to be a fan of this column. He was responding to a teriyaki marinade recipe for venison I'd offered to a reader who asked about how to prepare that particular cut of meat that can be tough but delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy