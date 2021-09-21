CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Energy Services exits fluid management business with asset sale

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Key Energy Services, Inc. announced the sale of substantially all of its Texas and New Mexico fluid management and saltwater disposal well assets for cash and the assumption by the buyer of the related asset retirement obligations. The sale effectively completes the company’s exit from this line of business in these states. The sales proceeds will be used by the company to further strengthen its liquidity position and for reinvestment.

