Energy Industry

Shell shows it favors investor returns over renewables deals

By Laura Hurst on
worldoil.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Bloomberg) --Royal Dutch Shell Plc is proving it’s taking a different approach to the energy transition. As the company’s European peers pour billions into offshore wind farms and solar projects, Shell chose to give its latest influx of cash back to shareholders. Investors still have reservations over the fossil...

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
rigzone.com

Wood Bags Shell-NAM Deal

Wood has revealed that it has been awarded a new operations and maintenance contract in the Southern North Sea with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM). Wood has revealed that it has been awarded a new operations and maintenance contract in the Southern North Sea with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
worldoil.com

Vine Energy deploys Baker Hughes’s advanced analytics to enhance gas production and curtail methane emissions

HOUSTON and PLANO, TEXAS – Natural gas producer Vine Energy has signed a contract with global Baker Hughes to deploy its artificial lift solution, ProductionLink Edge, across 100 natural gas wells in Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale. The automation solution uses advanced analytics and “smart” edge technology to boost production and reduce associated methane emissions from oil and gas wells.
worldoil.com

OPEC and major oil companies each see a different path to energy transition

WASHINGTON (Bloomberg) - Two of Big Oil’s biggest players dropped their long-term energy outlooks this week: French energy company TotalEnergies and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. They offer quite different visions of the world 25 years from now. The European energy major sees a future driven by technology and policy; the cartel presents a vision that looks much like today.
worldoil.com

Schlumberger and AVEVA to advance digital solutions for oil and gas production operations

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - Schlumberger and AVEVA announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions to help operators optimize oil and gas production. The companies will work together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.
worldoil.com

Tracerco secures subsea inspection for life extension project of over 18 risers in the Gulf of Mexico

Tracerco has been commissioned to provide asset integrity data for an operator in the Gulf of Mexico seeking to extend the life of over 18 of their risers. Under the contract, Tracerco will deploy Discovery, a subsea computed tomography (CT) scanner designed for external scanning of pipelines and which operates along the same general principles as CT scanners used in hospitals.
worldoil.com

Equinor and Rosneft to cooperate on carbon management

OSLO - Equinor and Rosneft signed an agreement on collaboration in carbon management, building upon the two companies’ strategic partnership in Russia. Drawing on this longstanding cooperation and aiming to support the goals of the Paris Agreement, Equinor and Rosneft will join forces to develop low carbon solutions and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects.
worldoil.com

Aggreko registers record 2 GW of live global gas power capacity, and growth in flare and stranded gas to power projects

Aggreko, a global provider of mobile, modular power, temperature control and energy services, announced that it has exceeded a record of 2GW of live gas generation capacity. A key driver for achieving this milestone is increased demand for flare gas to power projects, as well as Aggreko’s innovative approach to monetizing stranded gas assets.
worldoil.com

Record operating costs are slowing the U.S. shale drilling revival

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) --America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives. Out of 47 responding companies that supply producers with everything from software to workers, just one reported lower input costs in the third quarter, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
