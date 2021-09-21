Petrofac lands gas distribution EPCC contract in Bahrain
Petrofac has been awarded a new multi-million-dollar contract by Tatweer Petroleum to support their gas distribution network project in Bahrain. The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) scope of work includes high pressure gas pipelines and fibre optic cabling. The underground pipelines will run through sections onshore and offshore below the seabed in support of gas supply to the Kingdom and will be designed for full interchangeability.www.worldoil.com
