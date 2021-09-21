CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Petrofac lands gas distribution EPCC contract in Bahrain

worldoil.com
 10 days ago

Petrofac has been awarded a new multi-million-dollar contract by Tatweer Petroleum to support their gas distribution network project in Bahrain. The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) scope of work includes high pressure gas pipelines and fibre optic cabling. The underground pipelines will run through sections onshore and offshore below the seabed in support of gas supply to the Kingdom and will be designed for full interchangeability.

www.worldoil.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Vine Energy deploys Baker Hughes’s advanced analytics to enhance gas production and curtail methane emissions

HOUSTON and PLANO, TEXAS – Natural gas producer Vine Energy has signed a contract with global Baker Hughes to deploy its artificial lift solution, ProductionLink Edge, across 100 natural gas wells in Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale. The automation solution uses advanced analytics and “smart” edge technology to boost production and reduce associated methane emissions from oil and gas wells.
PLANO, TX
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahrain#Pipelines#Gulf Oil#Oil And Gas#Epcc#Tatweer Petroleum
worldoil.com

Schlumberger and AVEVA to advance digital solutions for oil and gas production operations

SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - Schlumberger and AVEVA announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions to help operators optimize oil and gas production. The companies will work together to streamline how energy operators acquire, process and action field data for enhanced wellsite efficiency and performance. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment to better manage equipment health and optimize performance.
INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Wood expands operations in Southern North Sea with Shell and NAM award

Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, continues to expand its operations in the Southern North Sea with the award of a new operations and maintenance contract with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM). The three-year contract, which comes with two one-year options to extend, includes the provision...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Refinery Developer Secures Contract for Diesel and Gas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has a new contract with a company that will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the facility. Developer Meridian Energy Group says its 10-year contract with Musket...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
worldoil.com

Aggreko registers record 2 GW of live global gas power capacity, and growth in flare and stranded gas to power projects

Aggreko, a global provider of mobile, modular power, temperature control and energy services, announced that it has exceeded a record of 2GW of live gas generation capacity. A key driver for achieving this milestone is increased demand for flare gas to power projects, as well as Aggreko’s innovative approach to monetizing stranded gas assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Equinor and Rosneft to cooperate on carbon management

OSLO - Equinor and Rosneft signed an agreement on collaboration in carbon management, building upon the two companies’ strategic partnership in Russia. Drawing on this longstanding cooperation and aiming to support the goals of the Paris Agreement, Equinor and Rosneft will join forces to develop low carbon solutions and reduce the carbon footprint from joint projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The World's Largest Clean Energy Infrastructure Will Power Singapore From Australia

A massive infrastructure project costing $22 billion will transport clean energy from massive solar farms approximately 3,1000 miles (5,000 km) to Singapore, a New Atlas report explains. The project, led by Australian firm Sun Cable, aims to start operating its high-voltage undersea cable in 2027. In order to do so, it will first have to build the world's largest solar farm and battery storage facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK Aggreko cuts flared gas, adds to its capacity contracts

Enabling customers to switch from diesel and to monetise flared or stranded assets has brought the generator over 2 GW of contracts. UK mobile power plant operator Aggreko has beaten its record of 2 GW of contracted gas generation capacity it said September 29, thanks to rising demand for flare gas-to-power projects and to stranded gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Tech-enabled asset management holds key for oil and gas upstream industry, says GlobalData

The upstream oil and gas industry is investing heavily in search for new reserves or resource plays, new extraction technologies, and advancements in operational automation. Even though this involves some risk, tech-savvy businesses understand that today's investment can shower massive returns in the future. Regardless of the asset type, the need of the hour is to implement emerging technologies to optimize oil recovery and maximize output, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Energy supply chain crisis sends European prices to new highs

(Bloomberg) - European energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will get worse just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of everything from gas to coal and Norwegian water for electricity production are dwindling and there are few signs the situation will improve anytime soon as demand continues to roar back from a pandemic-driven lull.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Sercel awarded major seismic equipment contract in North Africa

PARIS - CGG announced the award to Sercel of a major contract to supply land seismic equipment for a 3D mega-crew survey in North Africa. It includes a 508XT acquisition system with 100,000 QuietSeis® digital sensors and a fleet of twenty Nomad 90 Neo broadband vibrator trucks. The equipment is expected to be delivered in Q4 2021.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

APPEC: China's SHFE to accelerate natural gas futures contract development

Shanghai Futures Exchange will accelerate research and development of natural gas futures contract as an effort to meet China's carbon neutrality targets, the exchange's CEO Wang Fenghai said during an APPEC interview on Sept. 28. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "Natural gas is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Turkey’s Black Sea gas find to raise output to 25% of EU capacity

ANKARA (Bloomberg) --A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, unveiling details of his ambitious timeline to bring last year’s find on stream. Turkey...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil & Gas sector outperforms in UK; Petrofac rallies for second day

Investing.com – The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas sub-index rallied over three percent on Monday as oil prices increased for a fifth consecutive trading session. Brent Oil Futures rose over 1% towards $80/barrel and WTI was trading above $75/barrel for the first time since 14th July as tight supplies and the outlook for improving demand continues to support prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co

Petrofac has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with UK green hydrogen energy company Protium. Petrofac has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with UK green hydrogen energy company Protium. The partnership aims to provide clients with access to Protium’s green hydrogen capability and Petrofac’s engineering,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy