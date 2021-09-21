CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Jones scores four TDs as Rodgers, Packers pull away from Lions

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WIS. — Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17 Monday night. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
New York Post

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in serious trouble?

Was it merely “just one game’’ and merely “one of those days?’’ Or was it a case of bad karma?. Was the Packers’ stunning season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints an aberration from a team that finished each of the past two seasons 13-3? Or did it represent one step closer to the end of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant run in Green Bay, after his bizarre offseason of discontent, during which he leaked claims he would never play another game in a Packers uniform?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Did Matt LaFleur block Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers?

Did Matt LaFleur block the Green Bay Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers during the offseason? That is something one reporter believes. Rodgers is playing for the Packers this season after an offseason filled with drama. Rodgers was upset with the team and reportedly wanted a trade. One report in April...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Four Players Sidelined; RB Aaron Jones Limited

The Green Bay Packers have now released their first injury report of Week 4 and their Wednesday offering shows that for players failed to participate in practice earlier in the day. Not practicing on Wednesday for the Packers were linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle), wide receiver Marquez...
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Must Keep The Packers Calm

All is not well with the Green Bay Packers. David Bakhtiari, their starting left tackle, is still on the reserve/PUP list and will not play for at least five more games. The relationship between starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office is civil, at best. Worse, the New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions#The New Orleans Saints
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
IBTimes

Jones Scores Four TDs, Loses Father's Ashes In Endzone

Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but all he could think about was a family necklace he lost in the endzone at Lambeau Field. The running back said the necklace was fitted with an ornament in the shape...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
b93radio.com

Packers roll the Lions on Monday Night Football: The Aaron Jones Game.

I haven’t dusted this off since all of those close wins against bad teams in 2019, but I think it’s applicable today:. As expected, despite an 18 point win, there are plenty of Packer fans on Twitter and Facebook making sure to tell everyone to ‘calm down, it was only the Lions.’ It doesn’t matter: Winning is winning. If you want to get bogged down by the fact that the Lions are probably a 3-4 win team, fine. If you want to get stuck in the mud and lament the fact that our best defender last night was the rain coming down in the second half, fine. If you want to say they, ‘really only played one good half,’ that’s your prerogative. But if you’re choosing to be that type of fan, then in the words of the great Hurricane Peter McNeeley, you’ve got a big dump in your pants. You can only play the team you’re scheduled to play. The Packers had the Lions on their schedule for Week 2. They took care of business, won the game, and covered -11. The offense looked a lot better (nowhere to go but up I suppose), and the defense did show signs of life. Takes:
NFL
BBC

NFL: Green Bay Packers beat Detroit Lions with four Aaron Jones touchdowns

Aaron Jones honoured his late father by scoring four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions. Last season's Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns as Green Bay fought back to win 35-17. In his first game at Lambeau Field since his father died, Jones...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Key to Unlocking Aaron Rodgers Is, Um, Aaron Jones?

Aaron Rodgers‘ incredible throws will make the highlight reels following the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. But it was evident that the Packers’ offense is at its best when Aaron Jones is doing the heavy lifting, allowing Rodgers to pick his spots. The...
NFL
The Independent

Aaron Jones: NFL player loses father’s ashes scoring a touchdown for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones has revealed that he lost his father’s ashes while scoring a touchdown during the Packers’ Monday night win over the Detroit Lions.Jones scored four touchdowns, including three as a receiver, in a statement return to form for Green Bay offensively after Aaron Rodgers and his unit struggled against the New Orleans Saints in week one.The 26-year-old revealed that on the second of the these, a one-yard roll-out toss from Rodgers, he lost a pendant containing the ashes of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April after contracting Covid-19.“He’d be happy,”...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy