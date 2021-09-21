CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil gains on rebounding equities, Ida damage recovery timeline

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) --Oil rose after a two-day decline with a selloff in global equities easing and some crude output still shut three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. Futures in London climbed above $75 a barrel. Wider markets recovered from a selloff on Monday, which also rippled into oil, ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Ida is having a lasting impact on the oil market with some fields in the Gulf of Mexico unable to resume supply until next year. Traders are also weighing the impact of the global energy crunch on demand.

