CHICAGO (CBS) — It is nightmare fuel for parents – your child coming home from school with mystery bruises and being unable to explain what happened. A Belmont Heights mom said she lived that nightmare, and the fight that followed to get her out of that school made things worse. So she called CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra and got quick results. There is always something new for 4-year-old Lily to discover. “She’s just a loving little girl and everything is amazing about her,” said mom Katherine Rosario. And Rosario is proud. Lily has autism, and started pre-K this year – and the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO