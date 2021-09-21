CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Public Broadcasting to Premiere New Positive Mental Health Series Nationwide

By Staff Report
thecolumbusceo.com
 10 days ago

Hope Givers, a non-profit organization based in Atlanta committed to creating and producing meaningful content that uplifts the human spirit, is excited to announce the launch of its new documentary series of the same name. This mental health and wellness-centered programming debuts on Sept. 21 and is being distributed by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). It also will be made available to schools across the country thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Department of Education (DOE).

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Davidson teacher helps create curriculum for GPB mental health series

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A local teacher helped to write some of the curriculum for a new series on Georgia Public Broadcasting for use in schools. Adam Kowalczyk is a teacher at Davidson Fine Arts. He was involved in creating curriculum for two of the eight Hope Givers episodes. The series is for use in classrooms all across the nation.
AUGUSTA, GA
Register Citizen

Positive On-Screen Mental Health Portrayals Help Teens Discuss Issues, Survey Finds

Some 68% of teens say that seeing positive portrayals of mental health conditions on-screen breaks down stigma, a survey commissioned by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has found. The research, conducted by YouGov, also reveals that 48% said that seeing these positive depictions helps them understand issues around...
TV SHOWS
Houston Chronicle

New Texas Girl Scouts patch focuses on mental health and managing emotions

For one of the patches they recently earned, Girl Scouts Emmie Likeness, Rachel Rajabi and Amita Ramcharan learned new words that many adolescent children may not understand: anxiety, panic attack, mental health, coping skills and even stigma. Before tackling the new Okay to Say mental health patch, Emmie, Rachel, Amita...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
kslnewsradio.com

New card game designed to combat mental health symptoms in kids

PROVO, Utah — A card game developed by BYU clinical psychologist Jon Cox sounds a little out of this world. But the outcome is rooted in mental health — specifically the mental health of our children. Cosmic Battle Training card game. The goal behind the game, Cosmic Battle Training, is...
KIDS
DFW Community News

Free Mental Health Series

Adults and teens are invited to learn about a variety of mental health issues from the experts. Biofeedback/Relaxation Program Want to learn how to better manage stress? Now’s the time to try it with the Center for Neuroperformance and Counseling! Teens in Grades 6-12. Sep. 27 4:30 p.m. Starting the...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
paisano-online.com

Public Health Society commits to promoting physical and mental wellbeing

The Public Health Society has been a part of campus since 2016. ​​The coordinator of membership outreach is John Quiroz, a junior at UTSA and public health major. Quiroz had the opportunity to explain PHS’s mission, the events the organization has planned and how students can get involved. Quiroz first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Horror Films Positively Impact Mental Health, Science Says

Horror movies are unique in the fact that they allow us to escape into another world, where we can channel our fears and anxiety in a productive, cathartic way. Whether you decide to watch your latest French horror film or the latest “Saw” movie, there’s usually something to do with your stress. Through horror movies, we can let out our most personal fears, but at the same time, they help us feel safe.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
vpr.org

Mental Health And Public Safety

Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining VPR as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
BURLINGTON, VT
uga.edu

CAES alum encourages teen mental wellness with new documentary series

Spreading joy and hope comes naturally to University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) alum Tamlin Hall, so it’s no surprise that he’s taken his passion for positivity and turned it into a personal mission. Hall, an independent filmmaker who graduated from CAES in 2002, founded Hope...
MENTAL HEALTH
sweetwaternow.com

Meet Skyline Mental Health Services’ New Clinician

Skyline Mental Health Services, LLC exists to support Sweetwater County, and the surrounding areas, to achieve mental health wellness. Their trained clinicians will work one-on-one with you to help you accomplish your counseling goals. They are excited to introduce you to their new clinician, Carrie Sturgeon. Carrie graduated from the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wclk.com

The Local Take: Mental Health Awareness with Shannon Hicks from NAMI-Georgia

Saturday morning on WCLK's The Local Take(Saturdays 8am), we talked with NAMI-Georgia about their upcoming conference and walk. NAMI--The National Alliance on Mental Illness-- is one of the largest non-profit organizations focusing on mental health. Georgia ranks 51st in access to mental health care, and we’re thankful for our non-profit organizations that provide support and resources. This year NAMI is hosting their annual conference and walk at Emory University October 8-9th. Shannon Hicks joined us to share information.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Pbs Learningmedia#Tamlin Hall#Gpb Community Event#Cnn
BC Heights

Taylor Connects Public Health With Positive Parenting

Sixty-three countries—nearly a third of the world—ban the use of physical punishment with children. In the early 1990s, that number was only four. U.S. law protects adults from assault, but current policies and societal conventions suggest that assault toward children is more acceptable, particularly if it is done by parents or guardians. What is often overlooked is the connection between physical punishment of children and broader public health and societal issues—which is where Catherine Taylor’s work lies.
KIDS
Baltimore Times

New 211 Health Check Program Provides Proactive Mental Health Support

Baltimore— 211 Maryland, the central connector to health and human services for the State of Maryland, officially launched its new Health Check program the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day— September 10, to empower all Maryland residents to access weekly, proactive mental health check ins. September is also National Suicide Prevention Month.
MARYLAND STATE
psychreg.org

A New Generation of Apps Put Mental Health in Your Hands

We often hear that technology and screen time are playing havoc with our mental health. But now innovative solutions available via our phones can actually help us with common issues such as anxiety, grief and lack of self-compassion, when delivered in the right way. Given that 1 in 6 people...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Finger Lakes Times

New school at Keuka to meet mental health/social justice needs

KEUKA PARK — With physical and mental health needs spiking as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Keuka College has launched a new program that aims to educate students in fields that address pressing public health needs. The School of Health and Human Services brings together academic...
KEUKA PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy