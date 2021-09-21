Dutch Bakery gets financial boost

Fremantle has completed its acquisition of 12 NENT Studios production labels in the Nordics for an undisclosed sum. The purchase, first announced in July, will see Fremantle take control of Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillfilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix TV (Norway); and Balbua and Strix Television (Sweden). The companies produce across all genres of television and are known for shows such as Strix’s The Farm, which has been adapted in 50 different territories. Morten Mogensen will remain CEO of the 12 labels, and label heads will continue to report to...

