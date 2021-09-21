Dutch Bakery gets financial boost
The Tilburg-based bakery manufacturer that specialises in home baked bread and private label treats has received a boost from private investment firm 3i Group (3i). Dutch Bakery holds a leading position in The Netherlands, offering an ontrend portfolio of goods made sustainably with all-natural ingredients. The group operates six bakeries across the Netherlands and differentiates itself through the breadth of its product offering, which enables retailers to develop a structurally attractive home bake-off category.www.bakeryandsnacks.com
