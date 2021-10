Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar has initially tried to rally against the Canadian dollar on Monday, but then fell towards the 200 day EMA. The USD/CAD pair has a major uptrend line just underneath that could continue to offer a certain amount of support, as it has over the last several months. It is because of this that I am paying close attention to this pair, due to the fact that the market has been in such a well-defined range for a while that we could get a nice trade set up rather quickly.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO