CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 52 mins ago
floridatrend.com
 10 days ago

Florida hospitals, overwhelmed with COVID, describe nursing shortage, financial hits. Hospital administrators on Monday gave House committees a glimpse into the challenges facing health care professionals, describing efforts to reimagine how care is delivered amid a nursing shortage and sizable financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the forefront of the concerns is a shortage of nurses, which the executives told lawmakers has created an emergency for hospital administrators. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miramar, FL
State
Ohio State
Miami Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
Person
Dale Chihuly
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy