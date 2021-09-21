Tuesday's Daily Pulse
Florida hospitals, overwhelmed with COVID, describe nursing shortage, financial hits. Hospital administrators on Monday gave House committees a glimpse into the challenges facing health care professionals, describing efforts to reimagine how care is delivered amid a nursing shortage and sizable financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the forefront of the concerns is a shortage of nurses, which the executives told lawmakers has created an emergency for hospital administrators. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]www.floridatrend.com
Comments / 0