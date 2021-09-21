CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Chris Carr Provides Update on Fight Against Robocalls

 10 days ago

Attorney General Chris Carr, today released an update on telecom companies’ progress in implementing the Anti-Robocall Principles he signed onto in 2019. Since September 2019, companies that agreed to these Principles have identified more than 52 billion spam or spoofed numbers calls, authenticated the caller ID numbers of hundreds of billions of calls, and blocked more than 32.5 billion spam, spoofed, or illegal calls. There is more work to do, however. Already this year, 391,453 Americans have filed reports with the FTC about robocalls, reporting totals of at least $356 million in losses. These numbers underscore the need to continue to fight back against the scourge of robocalls.

