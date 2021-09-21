Georgia DOT Introduces Key Enhancements to Statewide Travel and Traffic System Georgia 511
Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) launched its newly enhanced Georgia 511 system, the state’s leading source for real-time traffic and travel information. Updates to the system include a newly enhanced mobile app, website and phone system aimed at boosting user experience across all platforms and simplifying the way Georgians receive real-time traffic and travel alerts.thecolumbusceo.com
