Georgia State

Georgia DOT Introduces Key Enhancements to Statewide Travel and Traffic System Georgia 511

 10 days ago

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) launched its newly enhanced Georgia 511 system, the state’s leading source for real-time traffic and travel information. Updates to the system include a newly enhanced mobile app, website and phone system aimed at boosting user experience across all platforms and simplifying the way Georgians receive real-time traffic and travel alerts.

VSC NEWS

Asian Citrus Psyllid Management Key for Georgia Producers

The Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) is not yet well established in Georgia. University of Georgia (UGA) assistant professor and small fruits pathologist Jonathan Oliver wants to keep that way. The psyllid vectors citrus greening disease (HLB), which has decimated Florida’s citrus production. Oliver encourages producers to scout their orchards regularly...
GEORGIA STATE
GDOT: New 511 Georgia System Coming Soon

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced a new, redesigned 511 Georgia. The new updated 511 website, redesigned mobile app and streamlined phone system will launch in the next week. 511 Georgia provides drivers with real-time information on DOT’s road work status and traffic conditions. All My511GA subscribers will be...
GEORGIA STATE
MARTA, Georgia Tech Awarded Grant to Pilot On-Demand Multimodal Transit System

Civic Innovation Challenge Award Provides $1M for Community-Based Mobility Solution. The U.S. National Science Foundation has awarded MARTA and the Georgia Tech Research Cooperation a $1 million grant to pilot an On-Demand Multimodal Transit System Solution (ODMTS). The Civic Innovation Challenge Award supports community-based initiatives to address mobility and disaster challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
Virtual Properties Realty Welcomes 4,000th Agent, Solidifies No. 1 Market Share Position in Georgia and Statewide Service Footprint

Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), a United® Real Estate company, announced it has eclipsed the 4,000-agent mark and holds the No. 1 market share position in Georgia by completing more real estate transactions than any other privately owned residential brokerage over the past 12 months. The company also celebrated record-breaking, single-month sales of $356 million in July. More buyers and sellers choose VPR agents to handle their transactions than any other privately owned brokerage in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
The Sky’s the Limit at Georgia 4-H Engineering Challenge

It’s not every day that a helicopter lands on Cloverleaf Circle at Rock Eagle 4-H Center, but for nearly 200 4-H youth and adults, it was a spectacular sight to see during Mission Make-It in August. Youth attending the annual non-competitive engineering challenge offered by Georgia 4-H explored a Vietnam-era helicopter, getting up close and personal tours provided by members of the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation in Hampton, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Strike Would Impact Film Industry in Georgia

The film industry is big business in Georgia. Now a union that represents some of those production teams is preparing to strike over working conditions. "Atlanta and Georgia have gotten a lot bigger, definitely a production hub," said Sara Riney who has been a set decoration buyer for more than a decade.
GEORGIA STATE
GDEcD's Nico Wijnberg on Georgia's International Connectivity

Director of International Relations at the Georgia Department of Economic Development Nico Wijnberg talks about recruiting international businesses to Georgia and the impact is has on communities across the state. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
John Hibbard
Gov. Kemp & Visa Announce New Office Hub in Atlanta Will Create 1,000 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Visa, a world leader in digital payments, will open a new hub in Midtown Atlanta. This major expansion is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs in the region over the next several years. “It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia DOT Awards Three Contracts for New Projects in West Central Georgia

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded three contracts for new projects in District 3 (West Central Georgia region). The projects were presented for bid on Aug. 20, 2021 and awards made on Sept. 2, 2021. The projects are:. Coweta County: the project involves 0.690 mile of widening...
GEORGIA STATE
Sport in Georgia

Sports has always had a special place in the hearts of thousands of people all over the globe. The sheer excitement and the trepidation at cheering for all the home teams and your favorite players in what makes sports such an amazing audience favored activity. For Georgia, sport is an essential activity because the country has gone through many milestones to achieve its position as a sports hub with its own team all over the world.
GEORGIA STATE
New Georgia Project Launches Statewide “Certified Registered Voter” Engagement Push

Today is National Voter Registration Day! The New Georgia Project (NGP) has kicked off a week-long “Certified Registered Voter” voter engagement campaign to register, inform and mobilize voters to cast their ballots in the 1,500 municipal elections this November in Georgia. This year’s election will be the first election following the passage of a sweeping new voter suppression law in […]
ELECTIONS
#State Of Georgia#Smartphone App#Traffic Cameras#Georgians#Georgia Dot
All lanes reopen after crash on Interstate 85 in Georgia, DOT says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update at 9 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed on Interstate 85 after a crash. The crash happened near exit 166, which is Toccoa Carnesville Road. According to GDOT, the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say people should...
GEORGIA STATE
Witnesses slam Georgia prison system at legislative hearing

ATLANTA — Georgia’s prison system needs a total overhaul to stem the neglect and violence rampant inside prison walls, a member of the General Assembly said Thursday. State Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, chaired a hearing that included jarring testimony from mothers of Georgia inmates who have died while in the state’s custody or suffered serious neglect.
GEORGIA STATE
