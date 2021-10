We can all agree that, while the Subaru BRZ is a fun car to throw around, it doesn’t come with a lot of power, out of the box. Yes, the new model addressed that, but horsepower still isn’t the main thing here. With this in mind, we bring your attention to a car listed on carsandbids.com – a Subaru BRZ that not only lacks the power deficit of the stock car but may actually pack more than some can handle.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO