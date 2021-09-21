Chipotle (CMG) Launches Smoked Brisket In The United States And Canada

As a fast food brand, Chipotle has plenty of things going for it. The brand claims that it prefers to keep things real for its customers, which means that its food items have no artificial flavors or preservatives. Chipotle also doesn't believe in using freezers and takes the effort to source "responsibly raised meat." If you like Mexican cuisine, it's likely that you'll find something that lives up to your expectations at Chipotle. Whether you're hungry for a burrito bowl or need a generous serving of tacos to fulfill your cravings, you'll be pleased to know that there is no dearth of options at the restaurant. In fact, the brand is often innovating and experimenting with its products to appeal to more customers.

