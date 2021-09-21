Chipotle (CMG) Launches Smoked Brisket In The United States And Canada
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Smoked Brisket will be available at U.S. and Canada restaurants for a limited time. Made with Responsibly Raised® beef, the new protein is smoked to perfect tenderness, charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers. The protein is hand-chopped and finished with a new Brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0