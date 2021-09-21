CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chipotle (CMG) Launches Smoked Brisket In The United States And Canada

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Smoked Brisket will be available at U.S. and Canada restaurants for a limited time. Made with Responsibly Raised® beef, the new protein is smoked to perfect tenderness, charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers. The protein is hand-chopped and finished with a new Brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Chipotle Launches Smoked Brisket in the United States and Canada

Participating restaurants will offer the new protein for a limited time. Brisket has been consistently among the top requested menu items by Chipotle guests. Over the past two years, Chipotle’s culinary team has been challenged to develop a reimagined brisket recipe that is uniquely Chipotle. The result is a tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket that introduces entirely new flavor profiles to every Chipotle bowl, burrito, quesadilla and taco.
RESTAURANTS
talesbuzz.com

Chipotle to roll out spicy brisket dish by popular request

They’re bringing the meat and the heat. Tex-Mex chain Chipotle is appealing to its legions of meat-lovers by rolling out an atomic spicy new smoked brisket option in its North American stores starting Thursday. “Over the past two years, Chipotle’s culinary team has been challenged to develop a reimagined brisket...
RESTAURANTS
WMUR.com

Chipotle is adding smoked brisket to its menu

Video above: Why most people never follow through on their diet plans. Chipotle is adding smoked brisket to its menus nationwide following a successful test conducted last year. The chain said the limited-time offering, which is one of its most requested menu items, will go on sale Thursday. However, members...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Chipotle Launches New Smoked Brisket That Took Two Years to Perfect

Chipotle is welcoming a new protein option to its restaurants this fall. Earlier this week, the fast-casual chain announced that smoked brisket can now be added to any dish on the menu, including tacos, salads and burritos. The latest addition to the menu, which is expected to stick around for a limited time, is only currently available in the United States and Canada.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Reiterates Outperform on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as High-Priced Smoked Brisket Could Bolster 4Q Comps

William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia reiterated an Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) as he believes the introduction ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FOOD & DRINKS
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: DOJ suing two major airlines, smoked brisket coming to Chipotle and more!

CNN– The Department of Justice sued two major airlines Tuesday. Department officials are accusing JetBlue and American Airlines of creating an alliance that raised prices and reduced choice for passengers traveling to and from major cities in the northeast. Last year, the two airlines created the “Northeast Alliance.” It operates out of four major airports in Boston and New York City. The DOJ says the companies committed to trading information related to flight operations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
StreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) is launching plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links in grocery stores nationwide in Canada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, is shaking up the breakfast game in Canada by launching plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links in grocery stores nationwide, marking Beyond Meat’s entry into the Canadian retail breakfast category. Consumers can find the savoury plant-based sausage links at all major retailers across Canada, making it easier than ever to enjoy Beyond Meat’s delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based proteins any time of day.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmg#Canada#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Food Drink#Streetinsider Premium#Smoked Brisket#Mexican#Chipotle Com#Chipotle Rewards
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Big Problem People Have With Chipotle's New Smoked Brisket

As a fast food brand, Chipotle has plenty of things going for it. The brand claims that it prefers to keep things real for its customers, which means that its food items have no artificial flavors or preservatives. Chipotle also doesn't believe in using freezers and takes the effort to source "responsibly raised meat." If you like Mexican cuisine, it's likely that you'll find something that lives up to your expectations at Chipotle. Whether you're hungry for a burrito bowl or need a generous serving of tacos to fulfill your cravings, you'll be pleased to know that there is no dearth of options at the restaurant. In fact, the brand is often innovating and experimenting with its products to appeal to more customers.
RESTAURANTS
seattlemet.com

The Best Vietnamese Restaurants in Seattle

The Vietnamese community that took root here after the fall of Saigon made Seattle immeasurably richer—and embedded some dishes in our culinary canon. It’s strange to think of a time when pho wasn’t splashed across our landscape as essentially as coffee, and when banh mi wasn’t a lunchtime staple. But great Vietnamese food in this town also means vegan deli, spicy noodle soups, whole fried catfish, or elegant drinks. Once you’ve eaten your fill, check out the subsequent wave of Vietnamese coffee shops.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
insider.com

10 of the best coffee chains across the US

Starbucks is the largest coffee chain, but it's not the only place to get a great cup of joe. You can grab an iced coffee and a doughnut at Dunkin' or Tim Hortons. Peet's Coffee and Caribou Coffee also serve up hot and cold drinks across the US. Visit Insider's...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy