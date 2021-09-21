CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nextleaf Completes B.C. Restocking Delivery and Announces Saskatchewan Distribution

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs") has shipped a reorder of Glacial Gold" CBD and THC products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("LDB"), the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

C3 Metals Sells Interest in Rogers Creek Copper Project, BC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: TOC) (OTCQB: TCVNF) (FSE: TV3) (WKN: A2PE64) ("Tocvan") whereby Tocvan will acquire the Company's 100% interest in the Rogers Creek Property located in British Columbia (the "Purchase and Sale Agreement"). Previously Tocvan held an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Rogers Creek Property from C3 Metals.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
petbusiness

Heirloom Pet Products Announces Distribution Partnership With Northland Natural Pet

Heirloom Pet Products revealed its new distribution partnership with Northland Natural Pet, serving independent pet specialty retailers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri. “At Heirloom Pet Products, we are excited to work with distribution partners like Northland Natural Pet in the Midwest U.S. that value...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saskatchewan#B C#Consumer Products#Linkedin#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Oilff#Nextleaf Labs Ltd#Nextleaf Labs#Glacial Gold#Ldb#B C Cannabis Store#Twitter#Nextleaf Solutions#The Otcqb Market#Corporate Development#Ip
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – All board members buy shares in NAT

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This is to advise you that our board member Dough Penick of Dallas, yesterday (Thursday September 30, 2021) bought 50,000 shares at $ 2.565 per share, increasing his holding to 175,000 NAT shares. Dough Penick was elected to the NAT Board July 19 this year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATI For: Sep 28 Filed by: Justh Mark B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

China Wuyuan Huangling Invites You to the Second Summit of Village Chiefs of "International Tourism Village"

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ShangRao, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese tourists are increasingly inclined to travel at a slower pace, with shorter cycles and closer proximity. They also place greater importance on safety, health, comfort travel experiences. According to the travel frequency analysis of Chinese rural tourism consumers in 2020, rural tourism has become a hot spot in the tourism market. The statistics indicate that in 2020, 70% of Chinese tourists have visited suburbs or rural areas in the province in the past year or half a year, more than 50% of tourists have visited rural areas multiple times in a year, and 18.12% of tourists have visited rural areas many times in one month.
AGRICULTURE
Deadline

Fremantle Completes Acquisition Of 12 NENT Studios Production Outfits In Nordics

Fremantle has completed its acquisition of 12 NENT Studios production labels in the Nordics for an undisclosed sum. The purchase, first announced in July, will see Fremantle take control of Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillfilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix TV (Norway); and Balbua and Strix Television (Sweden). The companies produce across all genres of television and are known for shows such as Strix’s The Farm, which has been adapted in 50 different territories. Morten Mogensen will remain CEO of the 12 labels, and label heads will continue to report to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Announces Walmart Now Selling its EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a General Merchandise Supplier Agreement with Walmart for the sale of the Company’s EZ Detect™ colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system. The Company has now shipped its first orders of the EZ Detect™ product to Walmart, and beginning this week, Walmart has begun selling the product through its online sales channel (https://www.walmart.com/ip/EZ-Detect-Colon-Disease-Test-Kit/577079744).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RiceBran Technologies For: Sep 30 Filed by: Bradley Peter

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Todd T. Mitchell,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Zoom's stock drop likely nixed Five9 deal, say analysts

(Reuters) - A slump in Zoom Video Communications Inc's share price likely limited its ability to sweeten a nearly $15 billion all-stock offer for call center software firm Five9 and led to the deal's collapse, Wall Street analysts said on Friday. Five9 shareholders on Thursday voted down the sale to...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ChargePoint Holdings, For: Sep 28 Filed by: Sidle Eric

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents a weighted average sales price per share. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $20.5227...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Facebook (FB) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy