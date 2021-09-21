Golden Independence Intersects 1.71 g/t Gold and 6.0 g/t Silver over 70 Feet at Independence Project
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining drill results from its recently completed Phase II drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. The reverse circulation program targeted the main oxide gold zone as well as the intrusive gold target. Results for four holes from the main oxide zone include:www.streetinsider.com
