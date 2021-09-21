Avidian Subsidiary Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB: AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide"), has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,099,809.50. A total of 7,332,063 subscription receipts of High Tide (each, a "Subscription Receipt") were sold pursuant to the Offering, at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one unit of the Company (a "Unit") with each Unit comprised of one (1) High Tide common share and one-half of one (1/2) High Tide common share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a term of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.