Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Announces $20 Million Convertible Debt Financing from Its Chairman, Richard E. Uihlein
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that it has entered into a $20 million convertible debt financing agreement with Richard E. Uihlein, the Company's Chairman and largest individual stockholder. This $20 million convertible debt is in addition to a $10 million convertible debt financing from Mr. Uihlein completed in April 2021.www.streetinsider.com
