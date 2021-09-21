CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Announces $20 Million Convertible Debt Financing from Its Chairman, Richard E. Uihlein

 10 days ago

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that it has entered into a $20 million convertible debt financing agreement with Richard E. Uihlein, the Company's Chairman and largest individual stockholder. This $20 million convertible debt is in addition to a $10 million convertible debt financing from Mr. Uihlein completed in April 2021.

StreetInsider.com

Bitfarms (BITF) Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a Bitcoin mining company, provides a Bitcoin production update. "Third quarter 2021 marks Bitfarms' highest quarterly Bitcoin production in 2021, capitalizing on growth investments throughout the year and macro events...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Probe CX to Sell Majority Stake to KKR & Co. (KKR)

Quadrant Private Equity, Five V Capital, Rodney Kagan and other shareholders of Probe CX announced they have entered into an agreement with KKR & Co.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Issuu Announces Raising $31 Million of Committed Financing from Capital IP

Issuu, the global leader in digital content publishing, today announced the company has secured a $31M round of financing from Capital IP. Issuu will use the capital to scale teams across the company, invest in new product expansion, and compound accelerating growth.
BUSINESS
#Galt#Convertible Debt#Debt Financing#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Nash#Keytruda
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces $10 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, announces a non-brokered financing of unsecured debenture units (each a "Unit") in the principal amount of CAD$10,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company will use the proceeds for general working capital and to fund contract requirements for recently received Vicinity bus orders. The Offering of the Units is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and the Company expects to complete an initial closing of the Offering shortly.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHC) Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC's special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "Inotiv"), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $110,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by BAS Evansville, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Inotiv (the "guarantor"). Inotiv also expects to grant the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $16,500,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Announces Pricing of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offerings

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and products for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the pricing of its concurrent public offerings of 3,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $185.00 per share, and 4,000,000 shares of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the "mandatory convertible preferred stock"), at a public offering price of $100.00 per share. The offerings are scheduled to settle on September 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. RBC Bearings also granted the underwriters of the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock, and granted the underwriters of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of mandatory convertible preferred stock solely to cover over-allotments. The completion of the common stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering, and the completion of the mandatory convertible preferred stock offering is not contingent on the completion of the common stock offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sow Good Inc. For: Sep 28 Filed by: Goldfarb Claudia

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Comments on Jury Award Against Elysium Health and Reiterates Plans for Growth

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) today announced that a jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California found that Elysium Health, Inc. ("Elysium") breached its contract with ChromaDex by failing to pay for product it ordered and received in 2016. Based on the jury's verdict, Elysium and Mark Morris will be required to pay ChromaDex approximately $2.25 to $2.50 million in damages and estimated interest.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Investor Day Offers Conservative Outlook - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn reiterated an Outperform rating and $500.00 price target on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) after the company's Investor Day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health files for $100 million IPO

Ensemble Health Partners has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Based in Cincinnati, Ensemble offers medical-claim management tools for hospitals and other health-care providers, enabling them to identify, manage, and collect revenue from patients, insurance companies, and other payors. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and B. of A. Securities, according to the filing Wednesday. Ensemble plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENSB. It listed revenue of $600 million in 2020, compared with $231 million for the six months ended in December 2019, and net income of $101 million for 2020, compared with net income of $33.6 million for the six months ended in December 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Announces Proposed $750M Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2026

SoFi Technologies, Inc. ("SoFi") (NASDAQ: SOFI) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). SoFi also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

loanDepot (LDI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend; 4.5% Yield

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021.
STOCKS

