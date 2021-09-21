Goldplay Begins Trading on the US OTCQB Market
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "AUCCF". The OTCQB offers Goldplay the opportunity to build Company's visibility, expand its liquidity and diversify its shareholder base on an established public market in the US.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0