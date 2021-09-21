CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Goldplay Begins Trading on the US OTCQB Market

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB: AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "AUCCF". The OTCQB offers Goldplay the opportunity to build Company's visibility, expand its liquidity and diversify its shareholder base on an established public market in the US.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Benson Hill shares to begin trading Thursday

Benson Hill, the first billion-dollar "unicorn" to emerge from St. Louis' agriculture-technology development pipeline, will start trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Benson Hill shares to begin trading Thursday. St. Louis startup joins geospatial accelerator's second group. Nicklaus: Oil may be out of favor, but it's also a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
myheraldreview.com

Market hinges on harvest, trade news

The harvest is here, and that means it is now a harvest season grain market. While the market was waiting this past week for the Sept. 30 stocks report, is has also been paying attention to harvest progress and to trade news from China. And it is worth noting that this is not only the end of the month but also of the quarter, which likely impacted some trading this past week.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otcqb#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Streetinsider Premium#Auc#The Company#North American#Company#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Canadian#The Board Of Directors#Goldplay Mining Inc
Cheddar News

EngageSmart Begins Trading on New York Stock Exchange

Customer engagement software provider EngageSmart made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange. CFO Cassandra Hudson joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind the IPO launch and how a public offering will help the company grow. She also broke down exactly how the business works to "simplify everyday tasks" for companies.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ('Komo'), a fast growing plant-based food company, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB'). Komo will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on September 24, 2021, under the symbol 'KOMOF'.
ECONOMY
bdmag.com

US Housing Market Stabilizes

The housing market remains strong with home selling quickly. According to data from Wells Fargo reported by FX Street, they expect the housing market to eventually move back into balance over the next year, as higher prices bring out more sellers and new home construction gradually ramps up. FX Street...
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Tombill Mines to Trade on the OTCQB

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (OTCQB: TBLLF) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol TBLLF. Tombill will commence trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Reuters

Media SPAC led by former CBS chief begins trading on NASDAQ

(Reuters) - Argus Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by former ViacomCBS and CBS executives targeting media, entertainment and sports investments, is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Wednesday, seeking to raise up to $265 million. It aims to participate in the deal-making frenzy that has defined...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Engagesmart Raises $338M Via IPO At $26/Share, Begins Trading Today

Customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions provider Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) priced 14.55 million shares at $26 per share in its initial public offering. The company had earlier expected the IPO price to be $23 - $25 per share. EngageSmart is offering 13 million shares, and existing selling shareholders...
STOCKS
WCVB

Boston-based restaurant software company Toast to begin trading on NYSE

BOSTON — Boston-based restaurant software company Toast Inc. is set to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with aninitial public offering of $40 per share. Company leaders rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. Toast's products include digital ordering tools for takeout and in-restaurant customers, marketing tools...
BOSTON, MA
coingeek.com

Binance hit with insider trading, market manipulation probe in US

U.S. authorities are now investigating the embattled Binance digital currency exchange for potential insider trading and market manipulation, a new report has revealed. The authorities, led by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), are probing whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of their users. Binance is no...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Revolut to offer commission-free stock trading in US

UK-based Revolut has announced it plans to offer commission-free stock trading to US clients as the startup takes on rivals like Robinhood and Square amid a boom in retail investing. The firm has secured a US broker-dealer license. The license took 16 months to acquire through the Financial Industry Regulatory...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Archer Aviation stock to begin trading on NYSE, after merger with SPAC is completed

Archer Aviation Inc.'s stock is set to start trading on the NYSE on Friday, after the completion of the all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker's merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The merger deal was announced in early February. The ticker symbol has changed to "ACHR" from Atlas Crest's previous ticker of "ACIC." Archer's stock rose 0.5% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Top three markets to trade this Autumn?

As the leaves begin to fall and temperatures drop, traders have once again swapped sandy beaches for charts as we head into Autumn. In recent weeks, markets have moved with a degree of uncertainty, as the Delta virus continues to rapidly spread.This has led to many speculating on which asset classes could be set for huge shifts in upcoming months. Below are the top 3 markets which some believe could provide traders with the most opportunities this fall.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mary Agrotech Announces Trading on OTCQB

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF) ("Mary Agrotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the OTCQB Venture Market has approved the quotation and trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "MRRYF" effective on September 17, 2021. The company will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under ticker symbol "MARY".
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy