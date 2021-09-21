CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Stellantis' Manley goes from wheeling to dealing as AutoNation's new CEO

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -No. 1 U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

Stellantis chairman says Turin is key for group’s manufacturing

TURIN (Reuters) – Stellantis chairman said on Wednesday production in Italy was key to the carmaker, responding to criticism that manufacturing in the country was becoming less important after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. John Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AutoNation Appoints Mike Manley As CEO

Automotive retailer AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has appointed Mike Manley as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2021. Manley will succeed Mike Jackson, who will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director, on November 1, 2021. Manley currently serves as...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson to retire after 22 years in the role

AutoNation Inc. said Tuesday that long-time Chief Executive Mike Jackson will retire, effective Nov. 1. The stock was indicated up 0.7% in premarket trading. The auto retailer said Mike Manley will join the company and become CEO on Nov. 1. Manley was most recently CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from July 2018 to January 2021, and currently serves as Head of Americas at Holland-based automobile company Stellantis N.V. , which was formed by the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group. “It has been a remarkable honor to serve as CEO for the past 22 years,” Jackson said. “I have every confidence Mike Manley will lead AutoNation to an even brighter future.” AutoNation’s stock has rallied 70.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
South Florida Sun Sentinel

AutoNation names former Fiat Chrysler boss as new CEO

AutoNation reached into the ranks of a major automaker Tuesday to hire Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer. He’ll replace longtime CEO Mike Jackson, who is retiring Nov. 1. The Fort Lauderdale-based car retail giant said Manley, 57, who headed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as CEO between mid-2018 and January of this year, will also take a seat on the AutoNation board of directors. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Arkansas Online

Carmaker Stellantis announces exec's departure

MILAN -- PSA Peugeot's takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world's fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley stepping down from his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
Person
Sergio Marchionne
Person
Michael Manley
techxplore.com

Former Fiat Chrysler chief Mike Manley quits Stellantis

Mike Manley, the Fiat Chrysler chief who guided the Italian-American automaker's merger with PSA to form Stellantis, is stepping away, the company announced on Tuesday. Manley, who had replaced Sergio Marchionne at the helm of Fiat Chrysler following his abrupt departure, will take over as head of major US car dealership network AutoNation in November, according to the statement.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Former FCA boss Mike Manley to take over at AutoNation

Top U.S. auto retailer AutoNation on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Mike Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure credited with saving Fiat, fell ill and died suddenly after succumbing to complications from surgery.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonation#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Fca#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Autonation Inc#British#Psa#Jeep#The Stellantis Foundation
The Independent

Taiwan's Foxconn has deal to buy former GM plant in Ohio

Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker, has a deal to buy a huge auto assembly plant in Ohio from startup electric truck maker Lordstown Motors, the companies announced Thursday. The agreement stands to give Taiwan-based Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, an entry into the growing electric vehicle market, a move it has been looking at for months. It also brings much-needed funding to struggling Lordstown Motors, which has been under increasing scrutiny over its lack of orders and said last month that it couldn’t guarantee that it will last through the year. The two companies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM CEO Barra first woman to chair Business Roundtable

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday was named chair of the Business Roundtable, the automaker confirmed, making her the first woman to lead the influential group of U.S. business leaders. Barra, who has headed the largest U.S. automaker since 2014, was elected...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Stellantis Could Increase Stake In Joint Venture With China’s GAC

Stellantis will look to raise its stake in the Chinese joint venture it operates with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC) as it shakes up its strategy in China. The joint venture with GAC produces the Jeep Cherokee, Renegade, Compass, and Grand Commander for China but deliveries plummeted by 45 percent to 44,026 units in 2020. This recently prompted the joint venture to announce the impending closure of the second plant that it operates.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy