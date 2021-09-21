Skillibeng Shares New Single "SoSo Badniss"

Dancehall continues to dominate across the globe but there's one star who has been having one hell of a year -- Skillibeng. The rising Jamaican rapper has been blowing up by mixing dancehall styles with trap and drill music. "Crocodile Teeth" was released nearly a year ago and remains one of the hottest songs on the scene. Plus, it received even more exposure when Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix and added the song to the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty.