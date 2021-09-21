Mary Agrotech Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Mary Agrotechnologies Inc. (CSE: MARY) (OTCQB: MRRYF) ("Mary Agrotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "MRRYF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms in the United States.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0