Hill International (HIL) Receives Five-Year IDIQ Contract to Continue Providing CMI Services to the Maryland Aviation Administration

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced $7.5 million in federal funding for Morgan State University to help establish the Center For Advanced Electro-Photonics with 2D materials. It is the first of its kind at any Historically Black College or University. “Morgan State is leading the charge in the development of key technology for the Department of Defense, setting our state up for success on a national and global scale,” the lawmakers said. “We remain committed to investing in our local HBCUs and STEM programs, such as Morgan State, as they continue to cultivate research opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, promote strong leadership in emerging STEM fields, and innovate new technologies to support our Armed Forces.” The center is in partnership with Aldelphi Laboratory Center, Aberdeen Proving Ground research centers of the U.S. Army and John’s Hopkins University. It is aimed to train students in researching and developing wearable military technology.

