Hill International (HIL) Receives Five-Year IDIQ Contract to Continue Providing CMI Services to the Maryland Aviation Administration
Hill International (NYSE: HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026. Hill has been providing CMI support for airside, landside, and terminal projects at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Martin State Airport (MTN) since 2015.
