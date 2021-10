Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced preliminary third quarter results and updated outlook for fiscal year 2021. The Company currently anticipates third quarter 2021 net sales to range between $265 and $270 million, which compares with $299 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share for the quarter are expected to range between $1.28 and $1.33, which compares with $1.44 during the third quarter of 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO